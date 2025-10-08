NFL on FOX analyst believes Dak Prescott belongs firmly in MVP conversation
The Dallas Cowboys are back in the win column after a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season, and the team is hoping to continue riding the momentum through October.
Dak Prescott has been leading the way for Dallas, putting together one of his best seasons as a pro now that he is fully healthy.
Entering Week 6, Prescott ranks second in the league with 1,356 passing yards and is tied for third with 10 touchdowns.
Prescott has been keeping the Cowboys competitive, and his relationship with head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been paying off in a big way. Prescott is playing at a level that places him firmly in the NFL MVP conversation.
NFL on FOX analyst and former Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen recently discussed Prescott's level of play ahead of the Dallas-Carolina showdown on Sunday, and explained why he thinks Prescott should be among the favorites to take home the award.
"[Prescott] is in the conversation without question," Olsen said. "He's in the top two or three."
Prescott playing at an MVP level should not come as much of a surprise. During his last full season, Prescott finished as the MVP runner-up, with many believing he should have won the award.
Now, with a revamped offense, Prescott is back in the spotlight, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep up the level of play as the season rolls on and the offense returns to full strength after a flurry of injuries.
Up next for Prescott and the 'Boys is Sunday's showdown with the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
