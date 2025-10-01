Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 5
The wide receiver position has been knocked down by injuries during this fantasy football season. If your team has been struck by the injury bug, take a look at acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. The young wideout for the Arizona Cardinals has gotten off to an inconsistent start, but that makes him a strong buy-low candidate on the trade block.
Season Performance
Over the first four weeks of the season, Harrison Jr. has compiled 16 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns. His 27 targets prove that he is a main target in the Arizona offense. Tight end Trey McBride is the other main threat to his target share on the squad. On paper, Harrison Jr. hasn’t produced eye-popping stats, but a deeper dive into his performance and usage points towards elevated performance for the rest of the season.
The Cardinals’ young receiver had a strong Week 4 performance against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 10 times, posting 6 receptions for 66 yards and 1 touchdown versus a strong defense. The wide receiver also had a few targets that could’ve been completions that would’ve raised his fantasy output.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Marvin Harrison Jr. will remain a top target for Kyler Murray throughout the rest of the 2025 season. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Harrison Jr. has dealt with drop issues at the beginning of the year. If the wideout can get this problem under control, he will be capable of putting up monster games in fantasy football.
There was a reason that Harrison Jr. was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Elite route-running, size, and speed are some of the factors that make up his desirable skill set as an NFL receiver. He hasn’t shown his ceiling through the first twenty games of his NFL career, but he may be a player who takes a little bit more time to develop.
As Harrison Jr. continues to develop chemistry with Kyler Murray, the duo should increase their fantasy production. The young wideout has all the size and talent to be an elite receiver in the NFL- he just needs to put it all together in a consistent manner. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals have sustained major injuries at the running back position. They will be without James Conner and Trey Benson for the foreseeable future, so they will have to rely heavily on the passing game.
All these factors point towards a strong finish to the season for Marvin Harrison Jr. Target Arizona's young wideout in the trade block in your fantasy football leagues.