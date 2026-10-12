3 Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Adds No One Is Talking About

Week in and week out of fantasy football, there are a couple of players that accumulate the most attention as the waiver wire nears. But for a few fantasy managers, those players are not attainable, by either not having enough FAB or being at the bottom of their waiver wire order.

If that is your reality, there are still a few players worth picking up in your fantasy leagues that other teams likely do not have their eyes on. Here are three deep fantasy sleepers that, in the near future, could be the players fantasy managers are desperately trying to find on fantasy waivers.

Jonah Coleman

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates on the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos in 2026 have utilized a shared backfield system, recently with veteran RB JK Dobbins and second-year RB RJ Harvey. After an injury in Week 2, when Harvey was out, and Dobbins left the game early against the Jacksonville Jaguars, that thrust rookie RB Jonah Coleman into the spotlight.

He played in 40% of snaps and logged 10 carries for 39 yards and a TD, along with three receptions for 19 yards. Going into Week 3, he was set to be a top waiver wire add, but that was derailed after it was revealed that he suffered a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville. Denver then placed him on the Injured Reserve.

Coleman is now just a game away from being able to return from th IR. With the upside he displayed when he was healthy, he is a great add, especially with the injury history of Dobbins. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is just 20.9% rostered.

Kendrick Bourne

Arizona Cardinals receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) catches a pass during warm ups before their game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Marvin Harrison Jr. getting traded to the Houston Texans, yes, the volume of Michael Wilson and Trey McBride will rise. But in that, another player should be thrust into a meaningful role, and despite being a veteran player, he has the ability to be a consistent player for fantasy managers to plug into their starting lineups.

WR Kendrick Bourne in Week 5 had five receptions on eight targets for 70 yards. In 2025, while he was on the San Francisco 49ers, when WR Jauan Jennings missed Week 5 and played in Week 6, and WR Ricky Pearsall missed both of the following games, Bourne, who had played a small role up to that point, took up the volume of the two mentioned WRs in a major way. He had a combined 15 receptions for 284 yards and was WR4 in PPR fantasy formats over that span.

Bourne is currently rostered by 1.7% of teams in ESPN fantasy leagues.

Corey Kiner

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With New England RB TreVeyon Henderson going down with a right ankle injury in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson should see more volume if he misses time, RB Corey Kiner has an outside chance to earn a meaningful role and is worth taking a chance on in fantasy.

Against the Raiders, Kiner played in 20% of snaps and logged six carries for 52 yards. That is a continuation of the success he showed in the 2026 preseason with the Cardinals before the Patriots acquired Kiner via a trade before Week 1.

Kiner in four preseason games had 39 carries for 180 yards and two TDs. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently rostered by 0.1% of teams.

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