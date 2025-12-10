Bears, 49ers and Other Week 15 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers

Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable.

Below are several streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help many win round one of the fantasy football playoffs in Week 14.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (ESPN: 41% Yahoo: 56%)

The Buccaneers have benefitted from favorable matchups in each of the last two weeks, posting six and seven fantasy points against the Cardinals and Saints, respectively. Tampa Bay is a matchup-dependent unit and has another favorable matchup in Week 15. Kirk Cousins has struggled since being thrust in as Atlanta’s starter. He’s thrown three interceptions in three games, including two in his last outing against the Seahawks. Cousins also completed just 15-of-30 passes for 162 yards and zero touchdowns in that same game.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN: 26% Yahoo: 53%)

The Chiefs are a more under-the-radar unit this week against the Chargers, which makes them even more valuable in Week 16 against the Titans. They’re a great D/ST unit to pick up for those planning ahead in the fantasy football playoffs. In my case, I earned a first-round bye and picked up the Chiefs for their matchup next week. However, I believe they’re still a great streaming option this week. It was clear Justin Herbert was bothered by his hand injury against the Eagles last week. He completed just 12-of-26 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a team, the Chargers posted just 275 yards on offense and turned the ball over three times. The Chiefs boast a top-10 run defense and are just outside the top 10 in pass defense. This will be a tough matchup for the Chargers.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans (ESPN: 34% Yahoo: 42%)

The 49ers have improved tremendously over the last two weeks, posting 10 and 12 fantasy points against the Browns and Panthers, respectively. They allowed nine or fewer in each of those games and now come off a bye to face the Titans in Week 15. Tennessee has allowed the second-most FPPG to D/ST units this season. It also averages the fewest yards per game on offense (246.2) and scores the second-fewest points per game (15.5). Personally, I’m a Cam Ward believer, but any D/ST unit that faces the Titans the rest of the season should be started in fantasy football.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Trevis Gipson (56) celebrates a retrieved fumble with defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (91) in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 20% Yahoo: 35%)

The Bears lead the NFL with 27 takeaways. They’ve been vulnerable through the air, but have more than made up for that with their adept ability to create turnovers. Although Shedeur Sanders lit up the Titans last week, the Browns are still a team that has been generous to opposing defenses this season. They surrender the fourth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to D/ST units and have averaged more than one giveaway per game. Cleveland also has one of the worst O-lines in the NFL, giving a significant boost to the Bears’ pass rush.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) lines up for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 7% Yahoo: 13%)

The Saints fit the same mold as the Chiefs, being a D/ST unit that has more than one week of value. Their remaining schedule features the Panthers, Jets, Titans and Falcons. It’s by far the best remaining schedule and can be exploited throughout the fantasy football playoffs. In terms of Week 15, random outbursts and the team squeaking out wins have masked the Panthers’ offensive struggles. The reality is that they’re a bottom-five scoring offense, averaging just 19 points per game. Carolina has also been turnover-prone, averaging more than one giveaway per game. The Saints even allowed just seven points and scored 14 fantasy points the last time these two teams played in Week 10.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Chris Rumph II (58) react after a defensive play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

