The Best Running Backs to Pickup off the Waiver Wire for Week 14 Including an Exciting Jaguars Rookie
Week 13 is now behind us, and we need to shift our focus to Week 14. That starts with the waiver wire. One of the key positions we need to target on the waiver wire this week is the running backs; however, as we progress deeper into the season, the waiver wire becomes increasingly thin. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 14.
Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
Rodriguez is the undoubted top running back in Washington and should not be sitting on waiver wires. He took over after the failed Jacory Croskey-Merritt experiment. In Week 13, he once again led the team with 11 carries, which he took for 41 yards and a touchdown. Odds are that Rodriguez is the only running back available on your waiver wire who is locked into an RB1 role in Week 14.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Knight may or may not be the Cardinals' starting running back in Week 14. It all depends on whether Trey Benson returns to action or not. It seemed like he was set to return in Week 13, but he ultimately was unable to play. As the starter, Knight has scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games. In Week 13, he rushed for 62 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Despite being a distant RB2 to Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has a nose for the end zone. He has scored eight touchdowns in 12 games this season, and not once has he gone two consecutive games this season without scoring a touchdown. With nine opportunities per game and a nose for the end zone, he is a great option to plug into your flex spot.
Blake Corum, Los Angles Rams
Corum has seen a significant uptick in volume this season. Over the past six games, he has averaged 10 carries per game. much to the dismay of Kyren Williams' owners. In Week 13, he led the Rams in rushing. He carried the ball seven times for 81 yards at 11.6 yards per carry, and he punched in his second touchdown of the season. For the season, he is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and we don't anticipate him getting fewer opportunities at any point soon.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tuten continues to see opportunities. In Week 13, he carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and a touchdown, and caught his lone target for two yards. He has now scored three touchdowns in his past five games. The yardage hasn't been overly impressive, but if he continues to get carries and red zone opportunities, he is worth picking up off of waiver wires.