Best Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Featuring Aaron Rodgers
This has been a rough year for a lot of fantasy owners when it comes to their high-end quarterbacks. There have been a ton of injuries, and some players have just disappointed. It's made it tougher than usual to just have a quarterback who you can plug into your lineup every week and just forget about the position. This has led to many fantasy owners having to stream quarterbacks from week to week. These are the top quarterback streaming options for Week 11.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers has not been playing well the past few weeks and has looked a lot like a quarterback who is less than a month away from turning 42 years old. Despite his poor play as of late, he is a streaming option in Week 11.
Rodgers has an outstanding matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Bengals are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Even as bad as Rodgers is in his old age, even he could still have a strong game against that Cincy defense.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Smith has been mostly awful this season with a few blowup games. Those two huge games came against the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Against the Commanders, he threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, and against the Jags, he threw for 284 yards, four TDs, and one interception.
The Commanders are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and the Jags the fifth most. SO he can have a big game in the right matchup. Well, he has the right matchup on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season by more than 3.5 fantasy points per game.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa has been very up and down this season. We expect him to have one of his big weeks this week against the Washington Commanders. They are allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position this season, and continue to get worse as their defense gets more banged-up.
They weren't very good when they were healthy, but now that they are riddled with injuries, including their top corner Marshon Lattimore, they have been unable to stop anybody through the air. Look for Tua to have a big game in Madrid on Sunday morning.