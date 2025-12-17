Best Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Including J.J. McCarthy

We'd all love to have a quarterback who we could plug into our fantasy football lineup every week and not have to worry about it. Nevertheless, that isn't always the case. Injuries, bad matchups, and underperforming players can quickly change our plans. When something unexpected does happen, fantasy owners may have to look to the waiver wire to fill a hole in their lineup. However, this isn't just any week; this is the second round of the fantasy playoffs, so a mistake can cost us our season. These are the top streaming options at quarterback for Week 16.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy has had two consecutive strong fantasy games in two great matchups against the Washington Commanders in Week 14 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. In Week 14, he threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and chipped in with 19 rushing yards against the Commanders. Then, in Week 15 against the Cowboys, he threw for 250 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown. This week, he has another favorable matchup against another terrible NFC East defense. The Vikings play the New York Giants in Week 16, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Young has been up and down throughout the year and his career. However, he can have big games in strong matchups, and he tends to play better both later in the season and at home. In Week 16, the Panthers play in Carolina against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This should be a solid outing for Young this week against the Bucs.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough has been playing well, contributing both through the air and on the ground. He's coming off another solid week in Week 15, throwing for 272 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 32 yards. This week, he will be facing the New York Jets, who look like a team that has quit. They are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and have gotten progressively worse thanks to trades, poor coaching, and a lack of desire. We expect Shough to beat up on them just like everyone else has.

