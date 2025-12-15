Best Week 16 Wide Receiver Streamers Featuring Jayden Reed & Luther Burden III

With Week 15 now behind us, it's time to turn our focus to the second round of our fantasy playoffs. As always, our new week starts with us hitting our waiver wire. This might be a bit of a thin week for the wide receivers, but as fantasy owners, many of us still need a wideout to plug into our lineups. These are the top wide receiver wire pickups for Week 16.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

As he so often does, Christian Watson got injured in Week 15. We do not have any real update on his status moving forward, but the Packers are playing Saturday in Week 16, so he's on a short week. When he went down, Reed stepped into the WR1 role and led the Packers' wideouts with six targets. He was also tied for the team lead with Matthew Golden with 55 receiving yards. We already know what Reed is capable of, so fantasy owners can start him with more confidence than most waiver wire pickups.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rome Odunze was active in Week 15, but did not play after re-aggravating his foot injury in pregame warmups. In his absence, Burden led the team in targets, receptions, and yards, catching six of seven targets for 84 yards. We don't know the extent of how badly Odunze re-injured himself, but with the Bears planning to be in the playoffs, it would make sense if they were extra cautious with him. Burden could serve as the team's WR1 for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

We aren't thrilled about adding any player in the Jets' offense, especially a wide receiver who isn't very good. Nevertheless, he has been looking like the team's WR1. He again led the team with nine targets in Week 15, which he turned into six receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. The combination of his volume and big-play ability makes him an interesting option.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Slayton saw 10 targets in Week 15 and caught four of them for 53 yards. He is the Giants' downfield threat, and if he is going to be seeing double-digit targets, it gives him a ton of upside.

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Vele continues to have strong games. In Week 15, he caught five of six targets for 69 yards. He continues to see targets and be productive since Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. If you plug Vele in, he's not going to ruin your week and has some upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: