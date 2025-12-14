Luther Burden III, Trevor Lawrence and 5 More Early Week 16 Waiver Wire Adds

Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 15, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook as the playoffs are right around the corner.

From signal callers, backfield options and pass-catchers, here are some of the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 16.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (ESPN: 47% Yahoo: 63%)

Lawrence was among my quarterback starts each of the last three weeks. He’s been incredible in that span, averaging 28.44 fantasy points. His average is slightly inflated due to his performance this week, where he posted a season-high 44.3 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Jets. Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns (career-high). He even rushed five times for 51 yards and another touchdown. Lawrence has a tough matchup in Week 16 against the Broncos, but finishes the 2025 season with favorable matchups against the Colts and Titans.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (ESPN: 55% Yahoo: 49%)

Schultz was among my tight end starts in Week 15. He proved me right by scoring a season-high 21.6 fantasy points. The veteran caught 8-of-9 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown as the Texans defeated the Cardinals, 40-20. Schultz’s fantasy value has increased as the season has gone on, and it’s not a coincidence that Houston is playing better as of late as a result. He draws the Raiders in Week 16, who are coming off a game in which they allowed Dallas Goedert to score a pair of touchdowns. Schultz belongs on every roster during the fantasy football playoffs.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders (ESPN: 48% Yahoo: 48%)

It may come as a surprise that Croskey-Merritt is among my waiver wire adds. He had a huge hype train surrounding him during the offseason, but he has flopped. Chris Rodriguez Jr. began out-touching and outproducing him midway through the season. However, Rodriguez was ruled out against the Giants on Sunday with a groin injury. Croskey-Merritt reclaimed his RB1 role, rushing 18 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders end the year with two games against the Eagles and one against the Cowboys. Rodriguez’s status must be monitored, but if he’s sidelined for an extended period, Croskey-Merritt becomes a viable streamer.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (ESPN: 40% Yahoo: 40%)

Loveland is one of two Bears’ pass-catchers on this list. He’s also been a waiver wire add for me several times now. Loveland has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He posted 10.1 fantasy points, catching 4-of-5 targets for 63 yards against the Browns. The rookie has also been targeted five or more times in each of his last four outings. Opportunity and volume are king, and Loveland is seeing enough opportunity to return reliable fantasy performances.

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (ESPN: 15% Yahoo: 17%)

Burden exited Sunday’s game in the second half with an ankle injury. He never returned, although the Bears already held a significant lead. The rookie was having one of his best games as a pro, catching 6-of-7 targets for 84 receiving yards (14.4 fantasy points). Burden’s role was elevated, as Rome Odunze was ruled out late after aggravating his foot in pregame warmups. Whether or not Odunze returns to the Bears’ lineup next week, Burden should still be a top target on the waiver wire. His seven targets on Sunday were a career high, and his role in Ben Johnson’s offense continues to grow.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 16%)

Mitchell had a big breakout game in Week 13 but disappeared the following week with a one-catch performance against the Dolphins. However, the newly acquired Jets receiver rebounded in Week 15. Mitchell caught 6-of-9 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown, making his first NFL start for the Jets. Mitchell even carried the ball once, although he went for negative yardage. The Jets are making a concerted effort to get him the ball. He also has a solid matchup against the Saints in Week 16.

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills (ESPN: 2% Yahoo: 3%)

Despite Dalton Kincaid returning to the Bills’ lineup in Week 14, Knox has recorded two of his best games of the season. He recorded 17.3 fantasy points with a 6-catch, 93-yard performance in Week 14 and followed that with 18.7 fantasy points with a 3-catch, 37-yard performance with a pair of scores in Week 15. Joe Brady has been criticized early in the season as the Bills’ play caller, but he’s found a successful formula in recent weeks with heavy personnel packages.

