Bijan Robinson Bye Week Replacements: Week 5 Running Back Streamers
We have made it to Week 5 of the NFL season, injuries are beginning to pile up, and now bye weeks are starting to hit us this week. There are a lot of fantasy owners looking to stream players this week, with so many players not available. The running backs have been hit hard lately. These are the running back streamers for Week 5 and bye week replacements for stud running backs such as Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Warren, and D'Andre Swift.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Things haven't been going great for the elder statesmen of the running back position as of late. While Woody Marks was blowing by Nick Chubb in the Houston Texans backfield in Week 4, there was another young running back creeping up on one of the Saints' ancient artifacts. In Week 4, Miller saw 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Alvin Kamara handled 15 carries for 70 yards and added just two yards through the air. Kamara was always going to be phased out in New Orleans this season, and we are seeing the beginning of that. We expect Miller to see more opportunities moving forward, not less.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, who are very susceptible to the run. The absence of Tyreek Hill could also lean Miami in a more run-heavy direction as well. This is a game in which both De'Von Achane and Gordon II can be fantasy relevant. There is a chance that Achane sees even more targets in the passing game now, which could lead to more carries for Gordon II, who has already been seeing the short-yardage and goal-line work.
Zavier Scott, Minnesota Vikings
With the Vikings playing from behind in Week 4, the Vikings leaned heavily on Scott in the second half. He ended up catching six of eight targets for 43 yards and a TD. While they may not be trailing the Browns this week in London, Cleveland has been nearly impossible to run on. They could turn to Scott in the shot-passing game to essentially serve as a rushing attack if Jordan Mason can't get it going on the ground.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
Carter pretty much declared himself as the starter this week with Trey Benson landing on injured reserve. We would still roll with Emari Demercado over Carter this week, but this does shake things up a bit. We would expect a near split in carries this week; however, Demercado will get just about all the passing-down work. He comes with risk, but Carter could be an interesting option this week.
Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It sounds like Bucky Irving is unlikely to play this week, which makes Rachaad White a must-start. It also bumps up Tucker to a streaming option. When he gets an opportunity, he has always played well. This is a situation where he could get a lot more carries than most are expecting, with White serving as more of a receiving back.