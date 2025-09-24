Chargers Among Top Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Streamers
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.
Outside of a few elite units, most defenses are volatile, leaving managers searching the waiver wire for favorable matchups. Streaming defenses — a strategy built around rotating D/ST based on opponent, game script and injuries — has become one of the most reliable ways to maximize production. Rather than settling for a middling unit, managers can often squeeze out higher weekly scores by targeting vulnerable offenses.
Week 4 offers another slate of streamable defenses worth considering, with several options available in the majority of leagues. Below are three D/ST units with exploitable matchups that could provide fantasy managers with a short-term boost.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Chargers D/ST @ Giants (ESPN: 42% Yahoo: 67%)
The Chargers' defense and special teams are a top-three play in Week 4. The Giants will start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in this matchup, and he will face a defense that has begun the season amongst the best units in football in his NFL regular-season debut. The Chargers rank seventh in the NFL in defensive expected points added (EPA) per play and will look to capitalize against an offense that ranks sixth-worst in points per game. They are a must-start, no matter who is under center, and it just so happens that they will face a rookie who is bound to make early mistakes.
Patriots D/ST vs. Panthers (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 25%)
The Patriots are ranked as a top-10 fantasy unit, primarily due to their success in pressuring opposing quarterbacks and stopping the run. They’re tied for fourth in the NFL with nine sacks and rank second in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (60.3) this season. The Panthers average the eighth-least rushing yards per game (90.7). With New England primed to shut down Carolina’s run game, Bryce Young will be forced to make plays with his arm. The third-year quarterback has struggled to begin the season, as he’s passed for 154 yards or less twice.
49ers D/ST vs. Jaguars (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 34%)
The 49ers have allowed no more than 21 points in a game this season. They’re dealing with injuries, but are once again fielding a solid defensive unit. San Francisco matches up against a turnover-prone Jaguars offense in Week 4. The 49ers boast the fifth-best passing defense on a per-game basis, as they give up just 162 yards through the air per game. It’s a difficult matchup for Trevor Lawrence, in particular, as he has a 55.8% completion rate with four interceptions through three weeks.
