Chiefs, Saints and Other Week 16 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers

Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable.

Below are several streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help many win round one of the fantasy football playoffs in Week 16.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans (ESPN: 34% Yahoo: 63%)

The Chiefs are the second D/ST unit that I highlighted last week. Many were skeptical of their matchup last week against the Chargers and Justin Herbert. However, I pointed out that the Chargers’ O-line and Herbert himself were battered. Kansas City only gave up 16 points and scored nine in fantasy. Now, they face the Titans, who allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units. Cam Ward has been sacked the fourth-most times (49). The Titans are also tied for the second-most fumbles (10). They’re turnover-prone, struggle to protect their quarterback and often go stagnant offensively. These factors make the Chiefs a top-three play in Week 16.

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts (ESPN: 38% Yahoo: 41%)

The 49ers are one of three D/ST units on this list that appeared on my Week 15 D/ST streamers. They were a letdown last week against the Titans, scoring zero points while recording no sacks and forcing no turnovers. However, they have another advantageous matchup in Week 16 that should swing the other way. Forty-four-year-old Philip Rivers will make a second consecutive start for Indianapolis under center. His first start in five years went exactly as expected. He completed 18-of-27 passes for 120 yards while throwing one touchdown and one interception. His arm is shot, and he has no mobility in the pocket. San Francisco just needs to key on Jonathan Taylor to limit the Colts' offense.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 44%)

The best D/ST unit throughout the fantasy football playoffs and the rest of the season is the Saints. I pointed that out in my Week 15 streamers articles, and it was a major reason I included them, as they faced the Panthers that week. In Week 16, the Saints play the Jets, who’ve allowed over eight points per game to opposing defenses and special teams. Tyrod Taylor is still dealing with a groin injury, which opens the door for rookie QB Brady Cook to make his second consecutive start. Cook has thrown five interceptions to just one touchdown in his last two appearances. But even if Taylor returns, the Saints are a top play, as the Jets have allowed the third-most sacks this season (50) and turn the ball over at a high rate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 34% Yahoo: 44%)

Even though the Buccaneers' defense had a putrid showing on Thursday night against the Falcons, I see them as a unit that can perform well in Week 16. Carolina has allowed an average of seven points per game to opposing defenses and special teams. The Panthers average the fifth-fewest points per game (18.9) and have been among the most inconsistent offenses in the NFL. They managed just 17 points in a loss to the Saints last week and got little production through the air. Tampa Bay has also been inconsistent on defense, but has been capable of high-scoring outbursts this season.

