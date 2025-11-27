Is Jayden Reed Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has been designated for return from injured reserve after suffering a broken collarbone and a Jones fracture in his foot earlier this season.
While Reed is set to make his return within the next few weeks, he's listed as out for the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Packers could use Reed back in action sooner rather than later, as they lost tight end Tucker Kraft for the season to a torn ACL.
In two games this season, Reed caught three passes for 45 yards and a score. He found the end zone in Week 1 against the Lions, but he won't get a chance to face them this week.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Lions
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup, and he's relying on Christian Watson with Green Bay a little banged up at receiver:
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
We’re going down the board a bit here to Christian Watson at just better than 2/1.
The Packers wide receiver has seen increased targets in recent weeks, including a team-high seven against the Vikings on Sunday. He still only has two touchdowns, both coming against the Giants, but it’s only a matter of time before he finds paydirt again.
Watson didn’t play in the first meeting this season, but was targeted seven times in each of his games against the Lions last year. I’ll take a stab at one of his targets coming in the end zone this week.
