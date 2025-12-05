CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out vs. Lions Due to Concussion After One-Handed Attempt in End Zone
The Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive weapons as they try to complete a second-half comeback against the Lions on Thursday night.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out of the game after suffering a concussion. Lamb hit the ground hard after reaching for a one-handed catch attempt in the end zone. He put everything he had into making the catch, and was unable to break his own fall coming to the ground, resulting in a hard hit to the turf.
Lamb’s teammates were quick to check on him, and after a moment, he was helped off the field and into the locker room. He was officially announced as out with a concussion shortly after.
Before the concussion, Lamb was having one of his best games of the year, coming down with six catches for 121 yards on the night. With Lamb out, more of the Cowboys’ passing attack will fall on the shoulders of receiver George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson.