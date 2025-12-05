SI

CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out vs. Lions Due to Concussion After One-Handed Attempt in End Zone

CeeDee Lamb was having a great game, but he exited in the third quarter due to a concussion.

Tyler Lauletta

CeeDee Lamb nearly came down with a miraculous grab in the end zone before leaving due to a concussion.
CeeDee Lamb nearly came down with a miraculous grab in the end zone before leaving due to a concussion. / Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive weapons as they try to complete a second-half comeback against the Lions on Thursday night.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out of the game after suffering a concussion. Lamb hit the ground hard after reaching for a one-handed catch attempt in the end zone. He put everything he had into making the catch, and was unable to break his own fall coming to the ground, resulting in a hard hit to the turf.

Lamb’s teammates were quick to check on him, and after a moment, he was helped off the field and into the locker room. He was officially announced as out with a concussion shortly after.

Before the concussion, Lamb was having one of his best games of the year, coming down with six catches for 121 yards on the night. With Lamb out, more of the Cowboys’ passing attack will fall on the shoulders of receiver George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson.

TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

