Carson Benge Earns Sprouted Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Value Ahead of 2026 MLB Season

The New York Mets make their 2026 season debut today, March 26, and they do so with their top prospect in the outfield — Carson Benge. Whenever a highly touted prospect enters the major leagues, we open our eyes wide and wonder — how good can he be? Is Benge's fantasy baseball viable? Can he be viable, if not now? These are questions that this article will answer.

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Benge is currently the No. 16-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. He is 23 years old, 6'1", 184 lbs, and deemed a very athletic, versatile player. In 2026 Spring Training, Benge had 46 plate appearances with a .366 batting average, .435 on-base percentage, .439 slugging percentage, and an .847 OPS. Benge had zero home runs and was mostly a lightly-powered hitter with 15 hits, and only 2 being extra-base hits. In strikeouts, Benge had 9 of them, not bad, nor great. It was an all-around promising spring training.

In 2025, Benge played 126 minor league baseball games, split between A+, AA, and AAA. In total, Benge batted .281 but just .178 in his 24 Triple-A games. That season saw Benge hit a moderate 15 home runs but steal 22 bases. That is something to keep an eye on, as Benge will bat 7th and bring baserunning speed.

Benge is currently being drafted at an ADP of 297 in fantasy baseball. He is mostly undraftable. The only scenario to pick up Benge is if you are in a dynasty league. The aim for Benge is to become the Mets' full-time right-fielder and surge into a high-average, high-base-stealing option for the team.

Carson Benge Starts for the Mets

Benge was always expected to make the Mets' Opening Day roster. However, a starting job was uncertain to be seen. The injury of Mike Tauchman clinched Benge's roster spot as he will now start, backed up by Tyrone Taylor and Jared Young. As those backups lack much value, Benge shall remain the starter for quite some time. The only way that he can lose his job is if, well, he stinks.

The other expected prospects to get up as outfielders for the Mets would be AJ Ewing and Nick Morabito. They will be no threat to Benge, especially not anytime soon. This job belongs to the rookie, and he shall not lose it. That makes Benge a very great dynasty stash.

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