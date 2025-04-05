Fantasy Baseball: Week 2 Waiver Wire Watch - Infielders
In the realm of a former job, "Help is on Way" for some fantasy teams, with Sean Murphy expected to be called up and Jordan Lawlar possibly getting a ticket to the majors to replace the injured Ketel Marte.
Catcher
Sean Murphy, ATL
The Braves should have the services of Murphy shortly after being out of action since early March with a rib injury. He has made three starts at AAA, with two hits in 10 at-bats, including a home run and two RBIs.
Murphy should rebound this year after two neutral catcher seasons in 2022 (.250/67/18/66/1 over 537 at-bats) and 2023 (.251/65/21/68 over 370 at-bats). He plays in a high-scoring lineup with a weaker C2 option, competing for at-bats. On the downside, he’s missed time in three of the past four seasons. With 400 at-bats, a 55/15/15 season is well within reach, making Murphy a valuable fantasy option as a second catcher in 12-team Roto formats.
Other Options: Danny Jansen, Patrick Bailey
First Base
Nick Kurtz, ATH
The A’s selected Kurtz fourth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after an impressive three seasons at Wake Forest (.333/206/61/182/11 over 567 at-bats). He finished with more walks (189) than strikeouts (130). Oakland gave him 38 at-bats of experience between A and AA after drafting him (14-for-38 with 14 runs, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and one stolen base). Pitchers walked him 12 times with 10 strikeouts.
After spring training (.261/4/2/5 over 23 at-bats), the Athletics sent him to AAA. His early success (10-for-21 with six runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs) screams major-ready.
For fantasy teams looking for a power out at first base, Kurtz should be standing front and center when the A’s decide to call him up.
Wilmer Flores, SF
Despite hitting two home runs with four RBIs over a short week of games, Flores remains in the free-agent pool in 97% of 12-team leagues in the NFBC. He only has six hits over 28 at-bats this year but delivered three runs, two home runs, and six RBIs over the first six days in Week 2. Flores won’t maintain his power pace, but his bat is fantasy-worthy until he hits himself into less playing time.
Other Options: Nolan Schanuel, Gavin Sheets
Second Base
Jose Cabellero, TB
A lack of playing time has led some fantasy teams to dump Cabellero over the first two weeks of the season. He has a unique skill set, especially for speed challenge offenses. The Rays have given him only three starts over their first seven games, resulting in three hits over nine at-bats with one run, three RBIs, and one steal. Over his previous 672 at-bats, Cabellero delivered 13 home runs and 70 stolen bases. I view him as a base stealer in waiting who has bench value in 12-team formats due to his multi-position eligibility.
Other Options: Michael Massey, Will Wagner
Third Base
Jose Miranda, MIN
Based on at-bats (19) and a starting opportunity, Miranda has the potential to offer starting fantasy stats until Royce Lewis returns. He only has three hits on the year, with one run and two RBIs. His bat flashed power (15 home runs over 444 at-bats) in his rookie season while showing growth in his batting average (.284) in 2024.
Other Options: Yoan Moncada, Enrique Hernandez
Shortstop
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
In mid-February, the Diamondbacks surprised the fantasy world by inking Perdomo to a four-year, $45 million contract. He sat out over two months in 2024 after right knee surgery but still posted a .273 average across 337 at-bats, tallying 61 runs, three homers, 37 RBIs, and nine steals while trimming his strikeout rate to 15.0%. This spring, he hit .289 (13-for-45), racking up 11 runs, one home run, three RBIs, and three stolen bases.
Last week, Perdomo was a recommended add to 15-team rosters. After going 11-for-29 over his first eight games with five runs, one home run, 11 RBIs, and two steals, he is the best-looking shortstop option in the free-agent pool, even with a chance of seeing Jordan Lawlar called up (Ketal Marte left Friday nights game with a hamstring issue). Perdomo would gain much more value if the Diamondbacks moved him higher in the batting order.
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
Following his success between AA and AAA in 2023 (.278/95/20/67/36 over 417 at-bats), Lawlar missed the bulk of last season due to a torn ligament in his right thumb and a hamstring injury. He finished last year with only 85 at-bats, hitting .318 with 13 runs, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
His bat showed major-league life this spring (.294/6/1/4/2) with four walks and eight strikeouts, but the Diamondbacks didn’t have a starting job for him when the regular season started. Over his first six games at AAA, Lawlar has recorded six hits in 22 at-bats, with five runs and four RBIs. If Ketel Marte lands on the injured list (likely), he should be the player called up. His combination of power and speed set a high floor for his fantasy value once Lawlar’s bat shows life in Arizona.
Other Options: Trey Sweeney, Paul DeJong, Brayan Rocchio
