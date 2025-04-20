Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Outfielders
Every week in fantasy leagues, the outfield position offers some help to fantasy teams. The challenge is knowing when to get on and off the bus.
Chandler Simpson, TB
For the fantasy teams looking for a jump start in stolen bases, the Rays called up Simpson this weekend. Over his last 242 games in the minors across four levels, he hit .319 with 190 runs, no home runs, 67 RBIs, and 204 stolen bases over 967 at-bats. Simpson even had more walks (102) than strikeouts (95).
By definition, he has a Judy profile (plus speed with minimal power), which creates a void in two categories. Tampa batted him first on Saturday, leading to one hit over five at-bats with a run and an RBI. Jose Lowe began throwing on Friday and is expected to take some swings over the weekend, suggesting he’ll return quicker than initially expected.
Johnny DeLuca has been out of action for 12 games with a right shoulder injury, and he was the Rays' starting centerfielder to open 2025. Tampa expected him to miss two to four weeks, but there hasn’t been an update on his progress.
Simpson is worth an add to see how he handles his major league opportunity. His blazing speed could carry a fantasy team for a week or more if given every day at-bats, and he gets on base.
Austin Hays, CIN
Hays was a target as a backend outfielder in high-stakes drafts in late March by some sharp fantasy players. Unfortunately, he started the season on the injured list. Since his return, Hays has a five-game hitting streak (8-for-22 with three runs, three home runs, and seven RBIs), quickly making up for lost time.
The Reds need a middle-of-the-order bat, and Hays has that opportunity as of now. He should be added in all formats.
Jake Meyers, HOU
Meyers has been a productive player over his previous 13 games (14-for-45 with eight runs, four RBIs, and seven stolen bases while striking out five times). He’s still looking for his first home run after delivering 13 long balls over 461 at-bats in 2024.
The direction of his approach and uptick in steals make Meyers more than viable in 12-team formats. His slot in the batting order isn’t ideal, but the rest of his data does make winning sense.
Jake Fraley, CIN
Over his first 14 games, Fraley hit .171 over 35 at-bats with three runs, one RBI, and one steal, putting him in the avoid column in shallow formats. He tends to sit vs. lefties, making him a challenging manage. His swing came to life over his past four starts (6-for-14 with four runs, two home runs, and five RBIs).
Fraley is the type of player who has big games that help fantasy teams. He tends to miss time, frustrating fantasy managers. Viable bridge player in the outfield as Cincinnati faces five right-handed pitchers this week.
Mickey Moniak, COL
The Rockies have awarded multiple young players with at-bats to open 2025, but they have failed to fill up the box score with winning stats. Moniak has a four-game hitting streak (6-for-15 with six runs, two home runs, and five RBIs) while doing a much better job of lowering his strikeout rate (19.1). Over his previous three seasons, Moniak whiffed 31.7% of the time.
Colorado faced three lefties over their first four games next week, suggesting that Moniak will be on the bench three times. I’m tempted to add him in deep formats due to his favorable home ballpark and short-term improvement in his approach, but he will be a micro-manage player.
Alek Thomas, ARI
With Jake McCarthy scuffling at the plate (3-for-41 with two runs, three RBIs, and one steal), Thomas deserves a better opportunity for playing time for the Diamondbacks. He has 14 hits over his first 48 at-bats with seven runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His exit velocity (91.7 mph) is at a career high level, suggesting an uptick season. On the downside, Thomas has a low launch angle (4.8).
I view him as more of a buy-and-hold player unless Arizona decides to ship McCarthy back to AAA.
Evan Carter, TEX
Carter opened up his 2025 minor league campaign with two hits over 19 innings with three runs, one RBI, and one stolen base while striking out seven times. After a few days off, followed by a minor hand issue (hit by a pitch), he has four hits over his last 13 at-bats with three runs, one home run, one RBI, and two stolen bases.
Carter is a must-follow, especially for fantasy teams with Wyatt Langford. If Langford has another injury, he should be his next replacement. Late in 2023, the Rangers had enough confidence in Carter to bat him in the middle of their batting order, even in the postseason.
Jake Mangum, TB
After a cold spell (4-for-27 with no production), Mangun played his way to the free agent pool in 12-team formats. He has nine hits over his last 23 at-bats with four runs, two RBIs, and three steals, offering help to fantasy teams.
His playing time window ends when Josh Lowe returns, and Mangum has minimal power.
Alex Verdugo, ATL
The Braves shipped out Bryan De La Cruz this week to clear a roster spot for Verdugo. He signed a minimal deal ($1.5 million) in March after no other team fought for his services after hitting .233 over 559 at-bats last season for the Yankees with 74 runs, 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
Over nine games at AAA in 2025, Verdugo went 6-for-29 with eight runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal. The Braves slipped him into their leadoff spot in the batting order on Saturday night, and he responded with four hits over five at-bats with two runs and an RBI, after going 0-5 in his debut with Atlanta.
With Ronald Acuna getting close to a rehab assignment, the Braves only have one open outfield spot, forcing Verdugo to outplay Jarod Kelenic for playing time. His approach is more stable, but he has a low ceiling in power with minimal speed.
Other Options: Alex Call, Mike Yastrzemski, Jesus Sanchez, Andy Pages, Jesse Winker
