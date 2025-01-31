2025 NFL Draft Prospect: Travis Hunter Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots
As we know, fantasy managers are heavily impacted by recency bias. Last season, rookie wideouts Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy and Marvin Harrison Jr. dominated at the NFL level, finishing among the top 33 players at the position in PPR formats.
Clubs drafting at the top of this April’s NFL Draft will have the opportunity to grab the next potential supreme talent in 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
The two-way star, who hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and scored 16 total touchdowns also posted impressive defensive production consisting of 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions as a cornerback on defense.
The biggest question for fantasy managers is whether the team who drafts Hunter will play him more as a wide receiver or a defensive back. That all-important answer will ultimately determine the former Colorado standout’s fantasy value.
WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
2024 stats: 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total TDs
Best Fantasy Football Destinations
From all early indications, it appears that barring trades, both the Browns and the Giants will draft a quarterback at No. 2 and No. 3 overall. In addition, many have reported that Shedeur Sanders has made it known that he has no desire to ever play for the Browns, if he were to be selected by the club.
If that's the case, Cleveland could easily turn to Hunter with the second overall selection. However, with an unsettled quarterback situation, Hunter’s fantasy value would take a major hit if he landed with the Browns.
If the Titans were also to go the signal-caller route at No. 1, that could potentially leave Hunter falling into the Patriots lap at No. 4. Due to their lack of elite talent at the WR position, the prospect of Mike Vrabel using Hunter as a major weapon for Drake Maye results in significant dynasty value.
It’s hard to imagine Hunter falling as far down as Chicago at No. 10. However, as we know his 6’1”, 185 lbs. frame is far from the prototypical wideout size desired by NFL clubs. However, the thought of becoming an offensive weapon for Ben Johnson in Chicago would easily create the most fantasy excitement.
Due to his current unknown position status in the NFL, Hunter is behind both Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Missouri’s Luther Burden in my early 2025 dynasty wide receiver rookie rankings.
Recommended Articles
2025 NFL Draft Prospect: Shadeur Sanders Top Potential Fantasy Football Landing Spots
Top 2025 Fantasy Football Landing Spots For QB Sam Darnold