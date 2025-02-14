Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 17 Pickups

Matt Brandon

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
With the NBA All-Star break here, fantasy basketball managers must prepare for the final postseason push. After roster shakeups following the NBA Trade Deadline, now is the time to find key waiver wire additions, particularly from teams that are shifting focus to their young talent or adjusting due to injuries.

Week 17 Fantasy Baseketball Waiver Wire Pickups

PG/SG Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Despite De’Aaron Fox's arrival pushing him to the bench, Castle has maintained strong fantasy basketball value. Over the last five games, the rookie from UConn has averaged 19.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 threes per game. Not to mention, he has more than respectable shooting percentages (52.5% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe).

Castle's high shooting efficiency may not be entirely sustainable, but his well-rounded production makes him a valuable waiver wire target, especially in eight- and nine-category formats.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers

Grimes entered the All-Star break on fire, scoring 30 points with nine rebounds and four assists in his last game. While Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were sidelined, his performance showcased his fantasy upside if injuries persist in Philadelphia.

With reports that Embiid could require extended rest—or even surgery—Grimes' waiver wire appeal is growing. If the 76ers decide to give up on the season and rest Embiid for next season, Grimes could see increased minutes and scoring opportunities down the stretch. He's a worthwhile addition in all formats.

SG/SF Ochai Agbaji, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors seem more focused on the 2025-26 season, creating waiver wire potential for players like Agbaji. Before the All-Star break, Agbaji provided 13th-round value in nine-category formats. If the Raptors scale back minutes for Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, Agbaji could emerge as a fantasy basketball sleeper to watch over the second half of the season.

PF/C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

With Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valunciunas no longer in Washington, the Wizards are rolling with their young core, making Alex Sarr a must-watch waiver wire pickup. The No. 2 overall pick is now locked into a larger role, alongside Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.

Sarr's biggest concern remains his shooting percentages (39.3% FG, 64.0% FT), but his upside as a rebounder and shot-blocker makes him a valuable fantasy basketball waiver wire target. Given that the Wizards' season is already over, Sarr and the rest of the young playmakers should get extended run over the second half of the season.

C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers stood pat at the trade deadline, but injuries have opened the door for Clingan to shine. With Robert Williams still sidelined indefinitely and Deandre Ayton out at least four weeks due to a calf strain, Clingan is stuffing the stat sheet every night. He is Portand's most trustworthy healthy option at the center position.

Clingan stepped up in a big way, delivering 17 points, 20 rebounds (10 offensive), and three blocks in Portland’s final game before the break. Even if his scoring remains inconsistent, his ability to control the glass and protect the rim makes him a potential league-winning addition.

Keep a close eye on Stephon Castle, Quentin Grimes, Ochai Agbaji, Alex Sarr, and Donovan Clingan—each has the upside to be a difference-maker in the weeks ahead.

Published |Modified
