Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Aaron Rodgers, Germie Bernard, and 6 More Week 6 Waiver Wire Adds

Week 6 will be the first week of the 2026 NFL season with at least four teams on a bye week, making the fantasy football waiver wire even more important. While most leagues have a shortage of enticing options available, a handful of players are worth considering as stash candidates or as short-term options.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw while pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

After a slow start to the season, Aaron Rodgers has tallied 22-plus fantasy points in three straight games. While Rodgers doesn’t bring any upside with his legs, he’s thrown three touchdowns in each of his last three starts.

What has helped Rodgers be more effective in recent weeks is the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fourth in neutral pass rate (60.0%) entering Week 6.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates on the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Neither J.K. Dobbins nor RJ Harvey have been consistently effective to begin the 2026 campaign. Taking that into account, rookie Jonah Coleman is worth stashing before he’s activated from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

Aside from Dobbins having well-known injury issues throughout his career, Dobbins and Harvey are combining for only 3.6 yards per attempt this season.

Raheim Sanders, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget, 5-7 percent of budget if you roster Quinshon Judkins

During the Cleveland Browns’ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, Quinshon Judkins sustained an ankle injury that forced him to wear a walking boot after the game. Raheim Sanders also exited Sunday’s contest with a hip injury, but if he’s healthy and Judkins misses time, then Sanders is a worthy add in deeper leagues.

Sanders has caught 11 passes for 74 yards as Judkins’ backup this year. In a scenario where both Judkins and Sanders are unavailable for the Browns, Jaleel McLaughlin and/or Dylan Sampson would be worthwhile considerations.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

2026 Philadelphia Eagles' Dameon Pierce in action with Jacksonville Jaguars' Dennis Gardeck | Action Images via Reuters

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget, 3-5 percent of budget if you roster Saquon Barkley

Injuries continue to mount for the Philadelphia Eagles at the RB position, with Will Shipley expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury. If Saquon Barkley remains sidelined for the Eagles in Week 6, it could be Dameon Pierce leading the charge for a struggling Philly offense.

Given the woes of the Eagles’ offense and offensive line, don’t spend too much FAAB on Pierce unless you’re absolutely desperate.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs with the ball after a catch while defneded by Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Rookie Germie Bernard is one of my favorite waiver-wire adds in Week 6, as there’s a non-zero chance he becomes the No. 1 WR for the Steelers this season. With Roman Wilson suffering an injury and Bernard playing a season-high 92.0% snap rate, the first-year wideout produced 14.4 fantasy points in Week 5.

Wilson is expected to miss time for Pittsburgh, and DK Metcalf continues to be inefficient despite his consistent role. Metcalf has the seventh-fewest yards per route run (1.11) and fourth-highest drop rate (17.4%) among 67 WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

Cyrus Allen appeared in this article last week as a stash, and coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week, little has changed. Aside from reuniting with veteran Justin Watson, the Chiefs haven’t made any notable WR moves amid injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

This could lead to Allen seeing more snaps and potentially earning an expanded role as the season progresses.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) during the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Brenton Strange lacks elite upside as a secondary option in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense, but he’s been fairly steady to begin the season. Scoring double-digit fantasy points in three of his first five starts in 2026 has led to Strange being the TE14 in fantasy points per game (10.1) entering Week 6.

Among 22 TEs with 20-plus targets, Strange also has the sixth-most yards per reception (11.2) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.96).

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Finding the end zone has helped Pat Freiermuth produce as the TE10 in fantasy points per game (12.1) through the first five weeks. Freiermuth has notched the ninth-fewest yards after the catch per reception (4.3) and sixth-fewest yards per route run (1.17) among 22 TEs with 20-plus targets.

At the same time, Freiermuth is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (4) in that sample, and Rodgers clearly trusts him in the red zone.