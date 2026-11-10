Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, and 6 More Week 10 Waiver Wire Adds

The NFL trade deadline will conclude on Tuesday, and there are a handful of moves that could shake up the fantasy football landscape. Along with trades potentially altering players’ roles, injuries have also opened the door for others to become fantasy-relevant in Week 10.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Jonathan Taylor

Fantasy managers with Jonathan Taylor will know if the talented back remains a member of the Indianapolis Colts by Tuesday afternoon. If Taylor is traded elsewhere, rookie Seth McGowan becomes the clear featured back on the Colts.

McGowan has been splitting work with Taylor in recent weeks, and the first-year back scored a season-high 11.2 fantasy points in Week 9 while finding the end zone for the first time.

Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury in Week 9 that will sideline him for multiple weeks. Although the New England Patriots could certainly make a move for an RB, Corey Kiner is currently the offense's lead back.

Of the 70 RBs with 25-plus attempts this season, Kiner has quietly posted the 9th-most yards per attempt (4.9) and the 17th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.52). Kiner also has more runs of 10-plus yards (7) than Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty, and TreVeyon Henderson.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Antonio Williams produced only 5.5 fantasy points in Week 9, but his role is trending upward. In Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the rookie wideout led the Washington Commanders in snaps (52) and routes run (37).

With Terry McLaurin out for the year and the Commanders currently holding a 2-5-1 record, Williams should continue getting plenty of opportunities.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

A favorable Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions led to rookie Caleb Douglas posting 13.0 fantasy points. Entering Week 10, Douglas is the WR28 in fantasy points per game (12.1).

While the Miami Dolphins are a run-first offense, Douglas continues to prove he can be fantasy-viable this season. Among the 76 WRs with 25-plus targets in 2026, Douglas has the 14th-most yards per reception (15.6) and the 16th-most yards per route run (2.26).

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs after catcheing a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

It was awesome to see Tank Dell torch the Los Angeles Chargers for 20.5 fantasy points in Week 9, given the injuries he’s dealt with in recent years. Even though the Houston Texans have a handful of WRs getting snaps, Dell played the third-most snaps (33) among the team’s wideouts on Sunday.

Dell was on the field more than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kayshon Boutte in Week 9, and I’d much rather take a chance on his upside than Xavier Hutchinson.

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

After a four-game absence, Pat Bryant returned in Week 9, and he logged a season-high 15.6 fantasy points against the Carolina Panthers. While the Denver Broncos are on a Week 10 bye, Bryant is worth stashing if you have room on your roster.

Jaylen Waddle continues to handle an inconsistent role amid injuries, and Courtland Sutton is recording the ninth-fewest yards per route run (1.00) among the 76 WRs with 25-plus targets this season.

Jordan Watkins, WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

The San Francisco 49ers are potentially an injury away from asking me to catch passes from Brock Purdy. With Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined in Week 9, it was Jordan Watkins who led the 49ers in snaps (56) and routes run (26).

As a result of his increased usage, Watkins caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a score en route to notching 18.6 fantasy points. If either Evans and/or Samuel remains out in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Watkins is worth a speculative add.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Darren Waller tallied a season-high 23.0 fantasy points in Week 9, and he’s scored double-digit fantasy points in four games this season. While Waller fits the description of a boom-or-bust TE, there are much worse options out there at the position.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker remain the primary targets in Carolina’s offense, but Waller brings touchdown upside and a valuable role in the red zone.