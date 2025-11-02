Early Waiver Wire Report Week 10: Colston Loveland Emerges as Top Pickup
Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 9, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 10.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans (ESPN: 37% Yahoo: 77%)
This is the first time I’ve included a kicker on a waiver wire report. With Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey yet to play, Fairbairn is currently the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football. Still, he’s rostered in just 37% in ESPN leagues. The veteran kicker averages 11.5 points per game. That scoring output can help turn losses into wins, and having a steady kicker like Fairbairn will always be valuable. The Texans also already had their bye week, so he won’t need to be dropped by managers shortly after adding him.
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (ESPN: 59% Yahoo: 53%)
Knight is yet to play this week, as he and the Cardinals face the Cowboys on Monday night. If he’s available, he should be picked up and started, or at least stashed until next week. The Cardinals lost James Connor for the year, and Trey Benson was sidelined for four to six weeks. Benson is approaching a return, although he’s yet to be designated for return. Knight took over as the lead back, and the Cardinal’s roster moves have reflected that, as Michael Carter was released and signed back to the practice squad. For those who are starting Knight tomorrow, he’s going up against a Dallas defense that surrenders the third-most fantasy points to running backs per game.
Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 48%)
Franklin didn’t have a big game in Week 9, as he caught just four passes and gained just 27 yards. However, a deeper look at the box score shows he paced the team with 10 targets. Franklin had four more looks than Courtland Sutton, the team’s second-most-targeted receiver. This was also his second game in three weeks with 10+ targets. He has taken over the slot role in Sean Payton’s offense despite Evan Engram looking to assume that role. Engram has been phased out of the offense entirely, with him putting up zeros in the box score on just three targets. The Broncos clearly see something in Franklin, and it helps that he has a former college teammate throwing to him.
Joe Flacco, QB, Browns (ESPN: 33% Yahoo: 52%)
Flacco appeared on my list of waiver wire adds ahead of Week 9, and my quarterback starts for Week 9. He delivered another monster performance at age 40, passing for 470 yards and four touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions. Flacco scored 30.7 points, second only to Caleb Williams, midway through the Sunday afternoon slate. The veteran has thrown multiple TDs in every game since joining the Bengals. He’s also averaging over 313 passing yards and 43 passing attempts per game since being traded. He and the Bengals are on a bye week in Week 10, but his passing volume and weapons on the outside make him a fantasy football star nobody ever saw coming.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (ESPN: 24% Yahoo: 23%)
The Loveland breakout finally happened. The rookie out of Michigan scored 29.8 fantasy points, which leads all tight ends in Week 9, as we’re halfway through the Sunday afternoon slate. Loveland caught 6-of-7 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. All are season-highs, and the TDs were the first two of his career. Many expected Loveland’s breakout to happen last week with Cole Kmet sidelined. However, it occurred when Kmet returned to the Bears, facing the league’s worst defense against tight ends — the Bengals. Loveland is the top add ahead of Week 10, with the Bears finally making him a featured pass-catcher in their offense.
Isaiah Davis, RB, Jets (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 12%)
Breece Hall has been included in trade talks as the Nov. 4 deadline approaches. Many reports indicate the Jets are seeking at least a third-round pick. The No. 2 running back for the Jets to begin the season was Braelon Allen, but he injured his MCL in Week 4. He was initially thought to be sidelined for two months or so, avoiding surgery. However, he did have surgery and could be sidelined for the rest of the season. If even the first thing happens, Davis would become a fantasy asset on a run-first offense. The Jets are coming off a bye ahead of Week 10. Davis is also coming off his best performance as a pro, when he gained 65 yards on seven carries vs. the Bengals in Week 8.
DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 4%)
Douglas led the Patriots in receiving for the first time this season. A big reason for that is because Kayshon Boutte left in the first half vs. the Falcons with a hamstring injury. Boutte was later ruled out, opening the door for Douglas’ breakout. The third-year pro scored 20 fantasy points while posting a 4-100-1 stat line. He also tied for the team lead with six targets. Douglas is a worthwhile addition, given that Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level. However, Boutte’s status should be monitored, as Douglas would become a priority add if he misses any games going forward.