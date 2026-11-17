Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season has concluded, prompting fantasy football managers to turn their attention to roster moves they can make ahead of Week 11. While there aren’t many highly coveted options on the waiver wire , there are still more than a handful of players to consider.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Is Cam Ward turning a corner? After scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in six of his first seven starts this season, Ward has tallied 20-plus fantasy points in back-to-back starts, including against an above-average Jacksonville Jaguars defense in Week 10.

Cam Ward has scored 20+ fantasy points his last 2 games.



His next game? Against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/mWho3FuZGu — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 16, 2026

Besides already having his bye week, Ward will face the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders in five of his next six games. All five of those teams rank 24th or worse in schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game allowed to QBs .

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Even with Jonathan Taylor staying on the Colts beyond the trade deadline, Seth McGowan maintained a role in the offense in Week 10. While McGowan played 17 snaps to Taylor’s 40, the rookie RB earned only 4 fewer rushing attempts (12) than Taylor in the win over the Miami Dolphins.

2nd push from Indy gets Seth McGowan in for a TD



MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YtxqrK6PMZ — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Although the Colts aren’t going to play the Dolphins every week, McGowan is getting enough red-zone work to be viable for RB-needy managers.

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) makes a catch against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

For the third straight game, Dylan Sampson played more snaps (35) and ran more routes (18) than Quinshon Judkins in Week 10. Sampson seems to be the preferred back when the Cleveland Browns are playing from behind, and Cleveland has faced second-half deficits often this season.

Even though Judkins gets the short-yardage and goal-line work, Sampson is worth adding in PPR formats in hopes he sees an uptick in usage moving forward.

Sione Vaki, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

At this point of the season, fewer high-profile options become available on the waiver wire. However, this is a great time to add valuable handcuff options, and Sione Vaki fits that description as Jahmyr Gibbs' direct backup.

While Gibbs leads the league in touches (240), scrimmage yards (1,384), and touchdowns (13), Vaki is the only other Lions RB to have more than 5 touches this year. If Gibbs misses time, Vaki would likely handle a similar workload.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. unfortunately suffered another injury in Week 10, leaving more targets for Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Geno Smith is also dealing with an injury, but rookie Cade Klubnik flashed a skill set that might fit Mitchell’s strengths.

Although it was a small sample of 20 pass attempts, Klubnik posted an 11.8-yard average depth of target, which would lead all QBs this season. Meanwhile, Mitchell has the sixth-most yards per reception (17.1) and the highest average depth of target (17.7) among the 81 WRs with 25-plus targets in 2026.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) attempts to score a touchdown as New York Giants safety Jevón Holland (8) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

For the second time in the last three games, rookie Antonio Williams scored double-digit fantasy points in Week 10 against the New York Giants. Williams continues to see increased usage amid the absence of Terry McLaurin.

Williams will face the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans in his next three outings. All three of those teams rank 24th or worse in dropback success rate allowed .

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week in Week 11, and I want to be semi-aggressive in adding Pat Bryant. Jaylen Waddle has dealt with multiple injuries this season, and Courtland Sutton has been ineffective on the outside in Denver’s offense to begin the year.

Bryant logged 15.6 fantasy points before Denver’s bye, and he’s now scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three contests.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

Xavier Hutchinson doesn’t possess a lofty ceiling, but he continues to play plenty of snaps and is a trusted target for C.J. Stroud. In Week 10 against the Browns, Hutchinson played the second-most snaps (51), ran the second-most routes (33), and earned the second-most targets (9) on the Houston Texans.

Hutchinson has recorded double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.