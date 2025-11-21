Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Debate: Bryce Young Vs. Jacoby Brissett
Coming off notable Week 11 performances, several quarterbacks throughout fantasy football remain on the waiver wire coming into Week 12. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is looking to build on a stellar performance from last week, posting season-high marks in completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating.
Remaining in the NFC, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy since taking over for Kyler Murray, who has missed each of the team’s last five games. Murray is not expected to return to the starting lineup this season after being placed on Injured Reserve due to a foot sprain.
Entering Week 12, Brissett is rostered in roughly 45% of leagues over all platforms, according to FantasyPros’ data. On the other hand, Young is rostered in just 15% of leagues, presenting a tough waiver wire decision for fantasy owners this week. Here’s who makes the better case between Young and Brissett:
Bryce Young Fantasy Outlook
Young is coming off a QB2 finish in fantasy in Week 11, posting a season-high 31.8 points on the back of a memorable performance from the Panthers signal-caller. The third-year quarterback completed 31 of his 45 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, his first multiple-touchdown performance without a turnover this season.
The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 12 with the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. Young could build on his season-best performance versus the NFC’s seventh seed, who has fared successfully against the run this season and could limit breakout running back Rico Dowdle, similar to Carolina’s Week 11 offensive output.
Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Outlook
Despite the team’s struggles, Brissett has emerged as a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals’ offense, throwing for two touchdowns in each of his first five starts. In seven games this season, he’s thrown for 1,570 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions, eclipsing 19.0 fantasy points in every game as a starter.
Brissett and the Cardinals will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, which presents a favorable matchup against the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. Given Jacksonville’s success against the run this season, Brissett should sustain his immense volume, coming off a 57-attempt performance in Week 11.
The Final Verdict
Given his consistent production, it’s hard to argue against Brissett in favor of Young. While the Panthers’ signal-caller has emerged with several significant fantasy performances throughout the season, Brissett has strung together five straight performances with top-12 production among quarterbacks in fantasy.
Given his cemented role as Arizona’s starter down the stretch of the season, I’m going to pick Brissett over Young as the superior option on the waiver wire. The Cardinals’ veteran will see several more favorable matchups, presenting opportunities to build on his stellar fantasy production.