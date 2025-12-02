Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Debate: Blake Corum vs Chris Rodriguez Jr.
You can never roster enough good players. You can also never score enough touchdowns. The best Fantasy Football managers will always scan the waiver wire as you never know what gems may pop up. Two Running Backs that have become eye openers have been Blake Corum and Chris Rodriguez Jr. As they pose to be interesting waiver wire additions, we will deeply analyze the potential league-winning upside of both players.
The Case for Blake Corum
Corum has played all 12 Games for the Rams this year. He has 89 Attempts (29% Share), 422 Yards (4.7 Yards per Attempt), and 2 Touchdowns. Corum is hardly adding much in the receiving game. He is the RB50 in Fantasy Football.
We would be better suited to look at the recent output of Corum. In his last six games, Corum has (60) Attempts, or (10) Attempts per Game. He is coming off of his best game of the year where he went 7 Attempts for 81 Yards and 1 Touchdown. In this timeframe, Corum only has (18) less Attempts, and (3) Attempts per Game less than Kyren Williams.
The Rams are a moderate rushing team in the league. They rank 13th in pass-rate (57%). However, they are very pass-heavy in the Red Zone with (81) Pass Attempts and (59) Rushing Attempts. Corum has a 30% Red Zone Run Share.
Corum will be a player with decent upside on a good offense. He will lack tremendous touchdown upside, but he can gain lucrative volume, especially when the Rams get up into a run script. This is their upcoming schedule (Rank vs RB):
- @ Cardinals (25th)
- vs Lions (2nd)
- @ Seahawks (4th)
- @ Falcons (2nd)
The Case for Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rodriguez Jr. has played 10 Games for the Commanders. He has 71 Attempts (21%) Share, 320 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns. He adds nothing in the receiving game. Rodriguez Jr. is the RB49 in Fantasy Football.
This, however, is not a story of the entire season. Rodriguez Jr. has recently broken out as the RB1 and his workload in now vastly different.
Over the last four games, Rodriguez Jr. has a 46% Share of Attempts when including Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. This puts Rodriguez Jr. at (44) Attempts and (3) Touchdowns, whereas no other Running Back has any Touchdowns.
We can expect that Rodriguez Jr. remains as the RB1 with 40-50% of Running Back Attempts. The Commanders are 3rd in Rushing Yards per Game (138.9), so this is a great opportunity for Rodriguez Jr. to perform with RB2 upside. This is the Commanders upcoming schedule (Rank vs RB):
- @ Vikings (16th)
- @ Giants (31st)
- vs Eagles (26th)
- vs Cowboys (19th)
Waiver Wire Debate: Blake Corum vs Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Both of these Running Backs are operating in run-shares of 30-50%. It appears, however, that Rodriguez Jr. has the higher share of the two. He also is running in the better rushing offense of the two. In the Red Zone, Rodriguez Jr. has (20) Attempts to the (17) by Corum. He also has (4) Touchdowns to Corum's (2).
Corum definitely is a better handcuff as his backfield is not as split, but it is already Week 14. You have minimal time to make a playoff run. It is no time to bank of injuries.
Pickup Chris Rodriguez Jr. for all-around better output.