Perfect Week 14 FanDuel DFS Lineup: Find Touchdown-Upside in Devin Neal, Blake Corum

We have arrived in Week 14 of the NFL season and it hands us back a standard Sunday Slate of games. Discarding Sunday Night Football, we have (8) Games in the 1PM EST Slate and (3) Games in the Late Slate. We will be able to watch the Steelers-Ravens, Colts-Jaguars, Bengals-Bills, and Bears-Packers are our premier games of the week. This excites us to formulate a lucrative DFS lineup, and so that is what we will preview today.

Best Quarterback Picks

Josh Allen will take on the 26th ranked Bengals defense versus Quarterbacks. However, they are 6th versus Wide Receivers. Allen expects to get back Dalton Kincaid, which should help, but I do think that the Bills get more run-heavy in this matchup.

Matthew Stafford is averaging over (20) FanDuel Points per Game, so we must give him consideration. The Cardinals are 9th versus Quarterbacks, but 15th versus Wide Receivers. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are too good to be stopped by anything less than an elite coverage. Stafford passes the ball on nearly 60% of Red Zone Plays.

Bo Nix gets a domed game in Las Vegas. Nix is 3-0 versus the Raiders, averaging (209) Yards per Game and (1.7) Touchdowns per Game. The Raiders are 13th versus Quarterbacks and 26th versus Wide Receivers.

Trevor Lawrence starts for a Jaguars team that is 10-0 in their last 10 hostings to the Colts. This game may become a shootout, favoring game script for Lawrence. The Colts are 18th versus Quaterbacks and 24th versus Wide Receivers. Lawrence, for once, has a healthy receiving core, plus Brenton Strange back.

Tyler Shough was a sleeper of ours last week and he went on to pay over 2.0x salary. He nows gets the 30th ranked Buccaneers defense versus Quarterbacks. They are a better, 13th versus Wide Receivers. Nonetheless, $6,600 is a bargain for Shough.

Matthew Stafford $8,000

Bo Nix $7,700

Trevor Lawrence $7,100

Tyler Shough $6,600

Best Running Back Picks

James Cook has a great matchup on paper as the Bengals are 32nd versus running Backs. However, Cook has (4) Red Zone Touchdowns to (11) by Allen.

De'Von Achane will take on a Jets defense that is 28th versus Running Backs. He has (3.5) Red Zone Touches per Game and (0.8) Touchdowns per Game. Achane had (99) Yards and (1) Touchdown in his first game versus the Jets.

The usage of Josh Jacobs cannot be denied. He is the 3rd best Red Zone Running Back in the NFL with (11) Touchdowns. The Bears are 15th versus Running Backs. I am mildly concerned that he Bears actually get up in this game, which would not favor Jacobs.

Bucky Irving was back last week with 52% of snaps played. That was a ramp up, and he may exceed 70% this week. In five games, Irving has (2.6) Red Zone Touches per Game. The Saints are 18th versus Running Backs and this game favors a run script.

Quinshon Judkins has his best matchup of the season. The Titans are 25th versus Running Backs and this is a rare game where the Browns may be leading.

Chase Brown favors against a 29th ranked Bills Run Stop. If this game gets to be close, Brown could perform quite well. He has 73+ Yards in four of his last five games.

Zach Charbonnet at $6,200 may be a bargain. He has (8) Red Zone Touchdowns and his the clear goal-line back for the Seahawks. The Falcons are 23rd versus Running Backs.

De'Von Achane $9,200

Josh Jacobs $8,600

Bucky Irving $8,000

Quinshon Judkins $7,900

Chase Brown $7,300

Zach Charbonnet $6,200

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Despite having AJ Terrell, the Falcons are 20th versus Wide Receivers. Terrell will not shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba and he is averaging (20.2) FanDuel Points per Game. His 100+ Yard upside means a lot to his value.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba etched his name into Seahawks history forever 💙💚



MINvsSEA– Sunday 4:05pm ET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/qZsvfpUKHk — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2025

Chris Olave is nearing a 30% Target Share for the Saints. He is working through a back injury, but is a high-upside player if healthy. The Buccaneers are 22nd versus Wide Receivers, and the saints may have to pass a lot. He is the WR7 in PPR Fantasy Football.

I like Zay Flowers against a 31st ranked Steelers defense versus Wide Receivers. He is working in a 28% Target Share.

Courtland Sutton is very underpriced at $6,300. He has worked himself back into the clear WR1 role. The Raiders are 26th versus Wide Receivers. Sutton has (0.8) Red Zone Targets per Game.

Christian Watson has (5.7) Targets per Game and (3) Touchdowns in six games. The Bears are 29th versus Wide Receivers. Jaylon Johnson is back, but not quite in prime form yet.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba $9,800

Chris Olave $7,600

Zay Flowers $6,900

Courtland Sutton $6,300

Christian Watson $6,200

Best Tight End Picks

Trey McBride is always going toe be a good pick. He has (8) Red Zone Touchdowns and 9+ Targets in all but two games this season. The Raiders are 13th versus the Tight End.

The Raiders will surely be in a pass script against the Broncos this week. Their weakness is also where they rank 20th versus the Tight End. Brock Bowers could be an interesting option with (1.4) Red Zone Targets per Game.

The Jaguars are 31st versus the Tight End. Tyler Warren is the TE3 in Fantasy Football.

If Dalton Kincaid is active, the Bengals have been the far-worst team versus the Tight End, and he is a must-consider.

If Olave is out, we must consider Juwan Johnson. He has a 19% Target Share that would shoot up over 25%, and for a price of $5,500.

Trey McBride $8,600

Brock Bowers $7,300

Tyler Warren $6,300

Dalton Kincaid $5,800

Juwan Johnson $5,500

Defense/Special Teams

We should always look to teams with high-pressure and high-turnover rates. Your best bets this week lie below:

Denver Broncos $5,000

Cleveland Browns $4,900

Tampa Bay Buccaneers $4,600

Pittsburgh Steelers $3,600

Best Sleeper Picks

Devin Neal $5,900

Kamara is expected to be out this week, which means $5,900 is a bargain for a starting running back. The volume exceeds any matchup at this price. Do know that Neal will be very heavily owned.

Blake Corum $5,800

The Rams have said that they will manage the workload of Kyren Williams down the stretch. This means that Corum could have a 50% split in this backfield. I have been hardset on saying that Corum is better than Williams, and I will let it play out.

Michael Wilson $5,700

If Marvin Harrison Jr. is out again, Wilson is a must-start. He had (16.5) Targets per Game without Harrison Jr.

DeVaughn Vele $5,500

He has finally worked into the WR2 role, which has been way overdue. Vele has (15) Targets over his last two games. The Buccaneers are 22nd versus the Wide Receiver, and Olave is dinged up (Back).

