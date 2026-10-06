Fantasy Football Week 5 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Prioritize T.J. Hockenson

Some fantasy football managers are lucky enough to have Brock Bowers locked into their tight end spot, essentially giving them another wide receiver in the lineup. Aside from Bowers, Trey McBride remains a consistent source of fantasy production, and George Kittle is excelling in an efficient offense.

If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 5?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Hockenson turned back the clock a bit in Week 4, producing a TE1 finish with 24.9 fantasy points on 13 receptions and 119 receiving yards. The Kyler Murray-led aerial attack for the Minnesota Vikings is still in the adjustment phase, and Murray is building a decent rapport with Hockenson.

TJ Hockenson managers could've just had 6 more points 💔



13 catches

119 yards

24.9 PPR points pic.twitter.com/N2SdZUO9d2 — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) October 4, 2026

While Justin Jefferson will undoubtedly be the No. 1 target for Murray when he returns from injury, Hockenson can emerge as the No. 2 option ahead of Jordan Addison. Next up for Hockenson and the Vikings are the New Orleans Saints, who are 28th in dropback EPA (0.22) and 30th in dropback success rate (52.4%) allowed this season.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bengals defense takes down Jaguars Brenton Strange (85) during their game against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 4, 2026. The Jaguars were up 13-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange logged a season-best 16.5 fantasy points in Week 4, tying Tucker Kraft as the TE5. While Strange is still just the TE21 in fantasy points per game (9.2) entering Week 5, he’s part of an ultra-efficient passing attack with Trevor Lawrence dealing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With today's 23-yard reception, @BrentonStrange has nine receptions of 20-plus yards in his last 11 games. That is tied for the second most in the NFL in that span (since Week 12 of 2025) among tight ends. pic.twitter.com/tjNBliDEpI — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 4, 2026

Of the 25 TEs with 15-plus targets this season, Strange has the sixth-most yards per reception (11.9) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.86).

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins picked up injuries in Week 4 for the Cincinnati Bengals, and it remains to be seen what their statuses will be in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. If Chase and/or Higgins are sidelined on Sunday, Mike Gesicki stands out as a solid waiver-wire option.

Tight end leaders in fantasy points per target.



1. Mike Gesicki

2. George Kittle

3. Juwan Johnson

4. Dalton Kincaid

5. Jake Fergusson



6. Harold Fannin Jr: 5.8 average yards of separation created. #1 among all tight ends...the targets are coming and already #9 in TE fantasy… pic.twitter.com/aHt97HHwy3 — Dynatyze Football (@DynatyzeFF) October 6, 2026

Aside from this week’s matchup being a revenge game for Gesicki, he’s the TE13 in fantasy points per game (11.1) with 12-plus fantasy points in three of his first four starts in 2026.