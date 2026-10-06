Fantasy Football Week 5 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Prioritize T.J. Hockenson
In this story:
Some fantasy football managers are lucky enough to have Brock Bowers locked into their tight end spot, essentially giving them another wide receiver in the lineup. Aside from Bowers, Trey McBride remains a consistent source of fantasy production, and George Kittle is excelling in an efficient offense.
If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 5?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson turned back the clock a bit in Week 4, producing a TE1 finish with 24.9 fantasy points on 13 receptions and 119 receiving yards. The Kyler Murray-led aerial attack for the Minnesota Vikings is still in the adjustment phase, and Murray is building a decent rapport with Hockenson.
While Justin Jefferson will undoubtedly be the No. 1 target for Murray when he returns from injury, Hockenson can emerge as the No. 2 option ahead of Jordan Addison. Next up for Hockenson and the Vikings are the New Orleans Saints, who are 28th in dropback EPA (0.22) and 30th in dropback success rate (52.4%) allowed this season.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brenton Strange logged a season-best 16.5 fantasy points in Week 4, tying Tucker Kraft as the TE5. While Strange is still just the TE21 in fantasy points per game (9.2) entering Week 5, he’s part of an ultra-efficient passing attack with Trevor Lawrence dealing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Of the 25 TEs with 15-plus targets this season, Strange has the sixth-most yards per reception (11.9) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.86).
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins picked up injuries in Week 4 for the Cincinnati Bengals, and it remains to be seen what their statuses will be in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. If Chase and/or Higgins are sidelined on Sunday, Mike Gesicki stands out as a solid waiver-wire option.
Aside from this week’s matchup being a revenge game for Gesicki, he’s the TE13 in fantasy points per game (11.1) with 12-plus fantasy points in three of his first four starts in 2026.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin