Tyler Bertuzzi Among Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups Week of 1/12

At Fantasy On SI, we go back and forth with quite a few sports this time of year. Golf starts in earnest this week, NASCAR is a month away, and there are those NFL Playoffs going on along with the NBA. Anyway, we did not forget the hockey.

For the season long warriors, first up is a few waiver wire picks to consider this week. Kindly, one may want to stay away from some New Jersey Devils players. It's a little contentious there. That game against the Islanders last week opened a Pandora's Box.

Tyler Bertuzzi - LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks (58% owned Yahoo)

Again I like goals. For better or worse, Tyler Bertuzzi scores goals and has the same amount as Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews. Those are the big names. Bertuzzi has Connor Bedard back too. This always helps when it comes to looking for picks. While many will be focused on how many games a team plays (yes, that's important), Bertuzzi has found the right space on the ice a lot!

Tyler Bertuzzi with a power-play goal. His 23rd goal on the year. Assisted by Bedard and Levshunov. pic.twitter.com/0vOUYZiHR7 — Ethan Gaile (@gaile_ethan) January 11, 2026

Bedard is a magician with the puck but there is no doubt that Bertuzzi has the ability to set up well for shots. As long as those shots keep going in, who cares how the production comes? In leagues where goals are a little more valued, the bottom line is the bottom line.

Kaspari Kapanen - RW, Edmonton Oilers (2% owned ESPN)

The Edmonton Oilers play a few games this week and Kapanen missed a whopping 36 games due to a nagging lower body injury. Edmonton scores goals at a rate of 3.34 per contest (4th in the NHL). Maybe that number should be a little higher. WIth Kapanen in the Top Six, his speed and stick should be a major asset this week.

Again, the Olympic Break is in about three weeks time. Whether one is focused on DFS, Roto, Points, H2H or whatever, piling up points/wins is a priority now. It never hurts to have Connor McDavid passing to you either or picking up cheap assists from him.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen- G, Buffalo Sabres (43% roster average)

We thought about Bowen Byram from the defensive side of things here too (seven points in last five games). However, the goaltender caught our eye as the Buffalo Sabres continue to surge. With teams this season, the falls have been even more calamitious than the rises. So, one has to take the gifts while they can.

Like John Gibson of the Red Wings, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is making those extra saves. Five wins in his last six starts with Alex Lyon still out helps. We considered Phillipp Grubauer from the Seattle Kraken here but schedule remains king. Lukkonen has a slightly better ranked schedule for the Sabres.

This is all about riding that big wave. The NHL stops play on February 5th for the Olympics. It will feel like the season went on hold then came back. Finding gems now for the short term can pay off later. Like Brandon Bussi of Carolina, one never knows when that next fantasy star can strike. Getting on Buffalo while you can is a good idea.

Others On The Radar

Alexander Wennberg, C. (San Jose Sharks)

Josh Manson, D, (Colorado Avalanche)

Patrick Kane, RW, (Detroit Red Wings) - yes he is on the waiver wire!

