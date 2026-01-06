Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Ducks-Flyers, Devils-Islanders, Bruins-Kraken)
We have a 10-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night.
Trevor Zegras and the Philadelphia Flyers host Cutter Gauthier and the Anaheim Ducks in the early slate, with the Boston Bruins visiting the Seattle Kraken to close things out.
I’m looking at a home favorite, a low-scoring game on Long Island, and a road favorite on Tuesday night.
Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 6.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Philadelphia Flyers (-155) vs. Anaheim Ducks
- New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (-118)
- Boston Bruins (-125) at Seattle Kraken
Philadelphia Flyers (-155) vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Flyers return home from a long road trip to host the Ducks. It was a successful trip for the Flyers, though, concluding with a 5-2 win in Edmonton on Saturday afternoon. They’ve now had two days off to get home and get ready for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the Ducks lost last night 7-4 in Washington to extend their losing streak to six games. They’re now just 2-8-2 in their last 12 games, getting outscored 55-32 in that span.
The Flyers are 10-3 as favorites this season, including 8-2 as home favorites. They should take care of business once again tonight against the Ducks.
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (-118)
Jack Hughes is back for the Devils, but that hasn’t resulted in a ton of scoring. New Jersey has scored just 13 goals in seven games since his return, and it should be another low-scoring game tonight on Long Island.
Ilya Sorokin is making his return between the pipes for the Islanders tonight. He’s been stellar this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average.
The Islanders won the first two meetings this season 3-2 in a shootout and 2-1 in regulation. That’s now three straight meetings that have gone under the total with a combined nine goals on both sides.
Both teams have trended to the under this season overall and as of late. That should continue tonight in this Metropolitan matchup.
Boston Bruins (-125) at Seattle Kraken
The Kraken got a road win in Calgary last night despite getting outshot 42-28. They now return home to play their third back-to-back in a row, this time against a Bruins team that has won its last two games.
Seattle is 2-2-2 on no days rest this season, scoring just seven goals in those six games. At least the Kraken have gotten those two wins, though, after going 0-12-0 with just 16 goals scored in back-to-backs last season.
The Bruins are well-rested after two days off while this will be a back-to-back and the fourth game in six nights for the Kraken. Boston should take advantage of that tonight in Seattle.
