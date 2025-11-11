Connor McDavid Answers Booing Oilers Fans With Pirouetting Goal of the Year Candidate
The Oilers were booed off the ice following the second period of their matchup against the Blue Jackets on Monday night—but that didn't stop superstar Connor McDavid from adding to his résumé of highlight reel-worthy plays.
In fact, the reaction from the Edmonton crowd may have motivated the 28-year-old to pull off what’s certainly leading the race for the NHL’s Goal of the Year in 2025.
With his team trailing 3–1 less than a minute into the third period, McDavid carried the puck towards two Columbus defenders before spinning off of Denton Mateychuk, firing what was virtually a no-look shot, and sniping a goal over goalie Jet Greaves for his sixth score of the season.
Check it out:
Just a ridiculous play.
On the night, McDavid was on the ice for 23:32 minutes, registered two shots on goal, and scored twice as the Oilers won in overtime, 5–4.
Edmonton is now 6–6–4 to begin the 2025 season as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Finals for a third consecutive season—and win it this time.