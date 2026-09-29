Jaylen Wright, Jordan Watkins, And 2 Other Fantasy Week 4 Waiver Wire Adds No One Is Talking About

With the season-ending injury to Miami Dolphins RB1 De’Von Achane and an injury to New York Jets RB1 Breece Hall, which should hold him out for an extended time, fantasy managers have their eyes glued to mainly two players on the Week 4 fantasy football waiver wire. Those two players are Miami RB Ollie Gordon II and New York RB Braelon Allen.

For many fantasy managers, those players, unless they are at the top of their waiver wire order, will be out of reach. But even if that is the case, there are still plenty of players on this week’s waiver wire who are flying under the radar and are worth picking up. Here are four of those players who, in just a week, could be viewed as top waiver wire adds in Week 5 of fantasy football

Jaylen Wright

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) returns a kick in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current man set to help fill the enormous void on the Dolphins’ offense with Achane out is Gordon II. For now. If Achane were to have suffered the same injury in Week 1 of the 2026 season, fantasy managers would not be racing to pick up Gordon off the waiver wire; they instead would be racing to get Miami RB Jaylen Wright.

Wright, coming into the 2026 season, was the listed RB2 behind Achane on the Dolphins’ depth chart, while Gordon II was the team’s listed RB3. He is currently out with a neck stinger and a foot injury he suffered in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. He is currently slated as day-to-day, and there is a possibility of him returning in Week 4. So, while fantasy managers are entering the Gordon II sweepstakes, go ahead and place a waiver claim of your own for who might end up being Miami’s RB1 for the remainder of the 2026 season: Wright.

Ted Hurst III

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) celebrates with running back Bucky Irving (7) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie WR for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ted Hurst III, has had some good moments already in his young NFL career, including one in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. In the contest, he caught a 40-yard TD pass. It was his only reception of the game, but through three weeks, he has carved out a significant role in the Bucs’ offense.

Hurst has had a reception and over 25 receiving yards in all three games. Notably, in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, he had seven targets, which was the most of any player on the team. They clearly like what they have in him.

In all three games, Hurst III has played 74% or more of their snaps. In Week 3, he had a larger snap percentage than both WR1 Emeka Egbuka and WR2 Chris Godwin Jr.: Hurst III played in 75% of snaps, Egbuka played in 74%, and Godwin Jr. played in 62%.

With his usage and the Bucs' offense playing at a level where there is nowhere to go but up, Hurst III is a player to take a chance on in fantasy.

Jordan Watkins

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers WR room can not catch a break, as their WR1 Mike Evans suffered a rib injury in Week 3. With his status for Week 4 and beyond still in the air, and with injuries already to De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson, a player who could step up is rookie WR Jordan Watkins.

He logged his first snaps of the regular season on offense against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, playing a total of 15 snaps. That resulted in him having two receptions for 60 yards.

Watkins, was a standout player in the preseason for the 49ers. He had nine receptions for 100 yards through their first two games. While it is a long shot that he becomes Purdy’s go-to WR with Deebo Samuel Jr. still available, there is a chance. And even if he is not, given how explosive the 49ers' passing game has been–tied for sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL, 263.0—he is a solid player to take a risk on, if Evans does miss extended time.

What looked like it could be a serious injury for Evans may not actually be. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Noah Fant

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is rare that a single team has one viable starting TE option in fantasy football. But it appears right now that the Saints may have two, with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant.

In Week 2, Fant had four receptions for 33 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as TE7. It is the second time in three weeks that he finished as TE10 or higher. In Week 1, he was TE10 after logging four receptions on eight targets for 33 yards and a TD.

His snap share is high enough to warrant taking a chance on him. As the Saints' TE2, he has played in 41% or more of their snaps every week. He is also coming off his highest snap share of the season in Week 3, where he played in 57% of snaps.

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