Kyler Murray Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 10

Time is moving fast in the fantasy football (and real) world, with Week 10 already on the horizon. With fantasy playoffs over a month away, managers will need to use the waiver wire to improve their rosters, and players will need to be dropped to make room for new additions.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 10?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) rushes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings will put a bow on Week 9 on Monday Night Football. While Kyler Murray has been ruled out for the Vikings with a hamstring injury, there is a non-zero chance he’s already made his last start for Minnesota.

Murray hasn’t been an ideal fit in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, producing as the QB31 in fantasy points per game (12.8). Multiple reports suggest the Vikings could be in the market for a QB ahead of the trade deadline, especially with Minnesota preparing for a postseason run in an ultra-competitive NFC North.

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery has been sidelined for three straight games, but Woody Marks has failed to take advantage of his expanded role in Montgomery’s absence. Along with Marks being the RB40 in fantasy points per game (8.9) this season, he’s the RB39 in fantasy points per game (9.2) in his three games without Montgomery since Week 6.

Marks has been one of the most inefficient RBs in the league, logging the ninth-fewest yards per attempt (3.6) and the fifth-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.39) among the 45 RBs with 50-plus attempts in 2026. Neither Marks nor Montgomery are fantasy-viable backs in the Houston Texans’ offense that is centered around the team’s aerial attack.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Texans’ passing attack, they coughed up a second-round pick to acquire Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of Week 6. While there was an expectation of Harrison experiencing a post-bye bump in usage in Week 9, he played the fourth-most snaps (32) among Houston’s wideouts in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell all played more snaps and ran more routes than Harrison in Week 9. Even with C.J. Stroud playing at a high level, Harrison is part of a WR rotation that makes it extremely tough to trust him moving forward.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson will miss six to nine weeks with a thumb injury. Regardless of who has been under center for the Ravens this year, Mark Andrews has been largely unproductive.

Although Andrews was once a reliable source of fantasy production, the veteran TE is the TE29 in fantasy points per game (6.5) entering Week 10. Of the 35 TEs with 25-plus targets in 2026, Andrews has the third-fewest yards per reception (7.6), the ninth-fewest yards per route run (1.16), and the highest drop rate (13.9%).