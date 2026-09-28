Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Braelon Allen vs. Ollie Gordon II

For fantasy football managers surveying the Week 4 waiver wire, the popular debate centers on a dilemma about immediate volume versus established role security. Both Ollie Gordon II and Braelon Allen saw their fantasy outlooks shift dramatically after their high-profile injuries plagued their respective backfields in Week 3, turning them into the top running back targets on the wire.

Ollie Gordon II: A Potential Breakout Opportunity in Miami

Gordon II entered Week 3 with minimal involvement, having logged only three touched through the Dolphins' first two games. De'Von Achane suffered a knee injury on Miami's opening drive, suddenly thrusting Gordon II into the lead back role. The second-year back stepped up and produced 14.5 fantasy points, finishing with 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 14 yards.

The primary variable determining Gordon II's value moving forward is the duration of Achane's absence. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley provided a grim initial update, noting that the early outlook on Achane's knee injury was not optimistic. If Miami's star dynamic back is sidelined for an extended stretch, Gordon II possesses legitimate, league-winning RB2 upside.

Braelon Allen: Positioned for Immediate Touch Security in New York

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) leaps over Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen's fantasy case is similarly linked to backfield health. Breece Hall exited Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a thigh injury. Allen finished with four carries for 14 yards and three receptions for three yards, but he took over as the Jets' primary back after Hall exited. The crucial metric for fantasy managers is the usage split following the injury. While Allen logged six touches across the Jets' final two drives, Isaiah Davis recorded just one touch overall. Should Hall miss Week 4, Allen is positioned to inherit the green light to take over the lead role with high volume.

The Usage Difference That Matters

While both players are injury beneficiaries, their usage profiles prior to Week 3 highlight a key distinction.

Allen already held established standalone value as a weekly contributor. Through the first two games of the season, he logged 15 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, alongside two receptions for eight yards.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon II was completely off the radar before Achane went down, recording zero touches in Week 1 and just three carries for seven yards in Week 2. His Week 3 involvement represents a dramatic, script-flipping shift with his role.

What Fantasy Managers Should Watch

Achane's Injury Severity: Gordon II's value hinges almost entirely on medical updates. An extended absence makes him a mandatory waiver wire target.

Hall's Week 4 Availability: Allen's fantasy ceiling skyrockets if Hall is ruled out for the Jets upcoming matchup.

Goal-Line Roles: Gordon II immediately claimed high-value touches in Miami, converting a goal-line opportunity into a touchdown after taking over.

New York running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Tennessee during their season opener at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Receiving Usage: Allen's three catches post-injury provides an encouraging sign that pass-catching work will offer him a solid weekly fantasy floor.

Backfield Competition: Neither back is a locked-in, three-down bellcow yet. Keep an eye on how Miami and New York manage rotation depth leading into Week 4 practices.

The Waiver-Wire Verdict

The case for Gordon II rests on proven single-game workload. He demonstrated he can absorb heavy, lead-back volume immediately upon Achane's departure, giving him higher single-game upside. The argument for Allen leans on consistently and versatility. The Jets made him the focal point once Hall exited, and his existing role in the passing game provides a safer floor.

Target Gordon II if you want maximum upside, or choose Allen if you desire a safer, touch-secured floor.