Quentin Johnston Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 4

Three weeks of the 2026 NFL season will be completed once the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears concludes. After watching the first 15 games this week, there’s more information to utilize when making fantasy football decisions .

Given this week's developments and performances across the league, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 4?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Johnston had a glimmer of hope entering the 2026 season after the Los Angeles Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator in the offseason. However, the Chargers are 0-3 to begin the year, and Johnston has disappointed in an offense that looks out of sorts.

Pending Monday Night Football, Johnston is the WR94 in fantasy points per game (4.4), and he’s tied for the sixth-fewest yards per route run (0.78) and highest drop rate (25.0%) among WRs with 10-plus targets. Along with Johnston’s forgettable metrics, his next five games are against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though J.K. Dobbins is considered the starting RB for the Broncos, he’s splitting touches with RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie while rookie Jonah Coleman serves a stint on injured reserve. Across the first three weeks of the season, Dobbins is the RB57 in fantasy points per game (4.5).

Of the 34 RBs with 25-plus attempts in 2026, Dobbins has the 9th-worst EPA/rush (-0.17) and 6th-worst rushing success rate (34.3%). With a lack of efficiency and the fact that he's a non-factor in the passing game, Dobbins is a touchdown-dependent option in a Denver offense that is first in neutral pass rate (61.4%).

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a short pass and gains a first down during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Catching passes from Josh Allen certainly adds intrigue to a player in fantasy football, but Khalil Shakir has more target competition on the Buffalo Bills this season. In addition to DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman have gotten expanded roles in Buffalo’s aerial attack in 2026.

Entering Week 4, Shakir is currently the WR75 in fantasy points per game (5.8). Considering that the Bills operate out of 11 personnel (three WR sets) at the fourth-lowest rate (41.9%) and 13 personnel (three TE sets) at the second-highest rate (32.1%), Shakir is tough to trust in lineups each week.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Shakir, Xavier Worthy would seemingly get a boost in fantasy football due to having Patrick Mahomes as his QB. That being said, Worthy is presently the third or fourth option in Kansas City’s passing attack, behind Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Kenneth Walker III.

Among WRs with 10-plus targets, Worthy has the third-fewest yards per route run (0.64), and he looks to have lost some of his explosiveness after dealing with injuries in recent seasons. Even with a touchdown reception in Week 2, Worthy is still just the WR61 in fantasy points per game (7.4).