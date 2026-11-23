Week 12 waiver wires wasn't intended for wishful thinking. You either want points in your lineup now, or you're basically gambling on someone else's bad luck. Justice Hill gives you the bankable volume needed right now, while Kaleb Johnson is a lottery ticket waiting on an opportunity.

Proven PPR floor or a high-variance gamble? One is already earning touches in a high-powered offense while the other needs the dominoes to fall his way. Fantasy managers must make the difficult decision of choosing which the right running back that fits their roster.

Justice Hill: A Rising Fantasy Option In Baltimore

Hill has quietly carved out meaningful fantasy relevance in Baltimore's offense, pairing increased rushing involvement with steady passing game work.

Recent Production: Averaging 14.9 fantasy points per game over his last three contests. That level of output puts him squarely in the weekly startable conversation rather than a being in bye-week emergency stash.

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley (20) tackled Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Workload: His rushing role has expanded alongside his established place as a pass-catching option. Averaging 5.8 targets and 5.5 receptions per game since Week 8. High catch rates on short and intermediate routes make him reliable in full-and-half-PPR formats.

Fantasy Outlook: Developing standalone FLEX value, especially in PPR formats, though Derrick Henry's presence in the backfield and Hill's Week 13 bye remain key factors to plan around. You will want to account for that upcoming off week when managing your roster depth ahead of the playoff push.

Kaleb Johnson: A Potential Breakout Opportunity

Even if his snaps rise, Green Bay's pass-leaning tendencies can cap how often Johnson gets fed the ball.

Season Production: 214 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. That modest season total reflects how sparingly used early on before getting the real chance to show what he is capable of.

Recent Production: Rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, followed by 42 yards on 10 carries in Week 10. That two-game stretch showed he can produce when given the carries, even if the yardage totals weren't overwhelming.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) run the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Workload: His opportunity could increase if Josh Jacobs remains sidelined. Stepping into lead-back duties gives him the opportunity to earn double-digit touches.

Fantasy Outlook: An intriguing bench stash, but his near-term value is tied to Jacobs' availability. Until Jacob's status and the coaching staff decides on how to divide the touches, Johnson is tough to rely on as a locked-in weekly starter.

Week 12 Matchup & Playoff Stretch Outlook

Justice Hill's Week 12 Outlook

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) in the first quarter by at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore faces a tough Houston Texans defense in Week 12, a matchup that often forces offenses to lean on quick checkdowns, screens, and passing-down backs. Even if Henry suits up after being cleared from a late-game concussion check in Week 11, Hill's role as Baltimore's primary receiving back gives him fantasy relevance regardless of the score.

Kaleb Johnson's Schedule & Roster Risk

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's fantasy appeal remains tightly thethered to Jacob's health, creating a bstart-or-sit dilemma every week. If Jacobs returns to a full workload, Johnson risks reverting to a low-volume, change-of-pace role, leaving managers with a bench spot tied up in a player they cannot comfortably start during crucial late-season matchups.