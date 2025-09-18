5 Running Back Streamers For Week 3 Including Bhayshul Tuten And Rachaad White
Sometimes things get ugly in fantasy football, and we have to go to the waiver wire to find a player that we can plug right into our starting lineups. We were hit with a few running back injuries in Week 2, so there is a chance you are already searching the waiver wires for a running back to start this week. These are the running back streamers for Week 3.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Following Week 1, the Jags traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, opening up the door for the rookie to emerge as a viable fantasy option. That's exactly what happened in Week 2 when he carried the ball eight times for 42 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. We can't guarantee that his role will grow, although we expect that it will. However, we would be shocked if his role were to shrink moving forward.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Despite being a distant RB2 to Bijan Robinson, Allgeier is still getting more work than a lot of RB1s around the league. He's coming off a game in which he ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, and added a four-yard reception.
On the season, he already has 26 carries through two games and has reached the 100-yard mark. This week, the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, who have the worst run defense in the NFL. There should be enough fantasy points to go around in this one that both Falcons' running backs can have fantasy-relevant games, much like last week.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
White was the Buccaneers' best running back on the ground on Monday Night Football. In a bit of a surprise, he only saw two targets to Bucky Irving's six, but White did handle 10 carries to Irving's 17. Irving rushed for 71 yards on 4.2 yards per carry, and White rushed for 65 yards and a TD on 6.5 yards per carry. If he continues to get usage like this, he could be a solid streaming option this week against the New York Jets.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
There are fantasy owners who dropped Sampson once Quinshon Judkins was confirmed to be active last week, and barring an injury, they probably won't regret it all that much long term; however, they may regret it this week.
Sampson is still going to be the receiving back for the Browns, and this week, Cleveland plays the Green Bay Packers, who have been dominant against the run. The Packers have also forced game scripts that don't allow opposing teams to run. With that said, pass-catching backs haven't seen the same struggle. So far, the Packers have given up 16 receptions for 56 yards to running backs and just 78 yards on 32 carries. There is a chance none of the Browns running backs do much this week, but if one does have a nice game, we'd bank on it being Sampson.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders
With Austin Ekeler now out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to take over as the starting running back; however, it's McNichols who is expected to serve as the pass-catching back in Washington. This is a risky option, but in deeper PPR leagues, he could be worth taking a look at as a desperation flex.