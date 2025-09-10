Fantasy Sports

San Francisco 49ers Among Best Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Streamers

Explore a trio of underrated defenses poised to deliver in favorable season-opening matchups.

Michael Rovetto

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; The San Francisco 49ers celebrate after a fumble recovery during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; The San Francisco 49ers celebrate after a fumble recovery during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of setting a weekly lineup, but few positions bring more volatility than defense and special teams (DST).  

Outside of a handful of elite units, most teams are matchup-dependent, leaving managers searching for any edge they can find. That’s where streaming comes into play. Streaming defenses — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — can be an effective way to maximize weekly production. 

Instead of relying on a middling defense all year, savvy managers rotate based on their opponent's weaknesses, injuries and game scripts. This approach often yields more points than relying on a single option.

Week 2 presents a prime opportunity to take advantage, with several defenses available on most waiver wires that draw exploitable matchups. Here are three units that stand out as strong streaming plays to kick off the fantasy season.

*Percentage denotes waiver wire availability on ESPN and Yahoo*

Rams D/ST @ Titans (ESPN: 44% Yahoo: 63%)

The Rams forced three sacks and two turnovers against the Texans in Week 1. Now they will face rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans. Ward did a fine job of avoiding turnovers, although he contributed one of the team’s two fumbles on the day. However, he was sacked six times and struggled to remain upright behind a struggling O-line. The Rams' pass rush should feast and is likely to force Ward into making more mistakes. Start their defense without hesitation in Week 2.  

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant celebrates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

49ers D/ST @ Saints (ESPN: 38% Yahoo: 54%)

A not-so-bad strategy for defending against streaming this season is to play the defense that matches up against Spencer Rattler and the Saints. Rattler surprisingly was only sacked once and didn’t turn the ball over vs. the Cardinals in Week 1, but the Saints' offense scored just 13 points. They will likely be one of the lower-scoring offenses all season and one that turns the ball over at a high rate. The 49ers consistently have a top defense, barring injury, and have proven their unit is primed for another great season after limiting the Seahawks to just 230 yards and 13 points, while forcing two turnovers in their season opener. 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Buccaneers D/ST @ Texans (ESPN: 16% Yahoo: 5%)

An under-the-radar streaming option is the Buccaneers D/ST. As mentioned above, they're going up against a Texans offensive line that struggled mightily to protect C.J. Stroud on Sunday, which was a theme all of last season. They allowed seven quarterback hits and three sacks to the Rams, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Tampa Bay improved on those numbers. Tampa Bay’s high blitz rate, paired with Houston’s inability to run the ball and a receiver room that struggles to separate, is just more reason this matchup should go in the Buccaneers’ favor.  

Linebacker Yaya Diaby and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

