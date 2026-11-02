Tyjae Spears and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Adds No One Is Talking About

With the Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire deadline creeping up, there are several fantasy sleepers with high upside worth taking a chance on that are not being mentioned. With that, here are four of those players who are flying severely under the radar and could find themselves in fantasy football relevance in the next couple of games.

Tyjae Spears

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the second week in a row, Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard had an outstanding week in fantasy football. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, he had 21 rushes for 117 yards and two TDs. His outing,g along with one of the best games of QB Cam Ward’s NFL career, resulted in the Titans scoring 36 points. Despite that, they still managed to lose 43-36, bringing their overall record to 1-7 and further underscoring the reality that they are nowhere close to being a playoff-level NFL team.

Already operating in that reality, earlier in the week the Titans traded away the face of their franchise, DT Jeffery Simmons. With Pollard’s value at the high point of what it will be for the remainder of his career, it would not be surprising at all for Tennessee to deal him for some sort of draft capital. If that were to take place, RB Tyjae Spears would likely be in line to take on the team’s RB1 duties if he can get back to being healthy. He is currently dealing with a knee injury.

In an increased role, Spears has supreme fantasy upside. He is an elusive player and an above-average pass-catching RB. Going into Week 9 of this season, PFF had him with the fifth-highest missed tackle-forced rate among NFL RBs at 30.3%. That rate is one spot above Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs at 30.1%. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by 24.0% of teams.

Antonio Williams

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Washington Commanders do not end up adding any additional depth at WR ahead of the Tuesday, Nov.10 NFL Trade Deadline, rookie WR Antonio Williams could produce the most fantasy points of any WR on their roster for the remainder of the 2026 season.

In Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams had a season-high snap share at 83%. That resulted in him having the second-most targets he has had all year, with seven, where he then went on to log five receptions for 54 yards. In ESPN fantasy leagues, Williams is rostered by 16.3% of teams.

Jalen Nailor

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jalen Nailor had an incredibly slow start to the 2026 season. Through the first six games he played, he did not have more than three receptions. That changed in Week 8, as he logged four receptions on four targets for 38 yards and a TD.

With the hype Nailor drew in the offseason and the volume at which the Raiders offense has operated–averaging the eighth-most pass attempts per game in the NFL, 36.5–a breakout in the latter half of the season for Nailor is foreseeable. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by just 3.3% of teams.

Laquon Treadwell

The Indianapolis Colts Laquon Treadwell (13) makes a catch during practice for the Indianapolis Colts at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the Titans, the Indianapolis Colts are also a team that could look to further load up on draft capital before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. They have already sent a couple of key pieces of their organization packing: DE DeForest Buckner and G Quenton Nelson. WR Josh Downs has been in trade rumors and has openly requested a trade out of the Colts organization. If he were to get traded, an Indianapolis WR who could see a spike in their usage is WR Laquon Treadwell.

In seven out of eight games, Treadwell has played in 70% or more of the Colts' offensive snaps. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by just 0.3% of teams.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI