Fantasy Football Week 1 In Review Including Josh Allen's Historic Comeback
The first NFL Sunday is in the books, and we learned a lot this weekend about the upcoming season. We will take a look back before we take a look forward in our fantasy football week in review.
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
- It's clear that Javonte Williams is the lead running back in Dallas, at least for the time being. You shouldn't expect efficiency or high-yardage totals, but it does look like he'll be getting volume and goal-line work.
- Expect much of the same from the Eagles this season. They are going to be a high-volume rushing team, which is going to cause some volatility for their pass-catchers, like we saw with AJ Brown on Thursday night.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers
- With Xavier Worthy injured and Rashee Rice suspended, the Chiefs may be a bit of a fantasy blackhole for the first third of the season. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt cannibalized each other, with both guys seeing five carries and three targets each. However, it's Hollywood Brown's 16 targets and 10 receptions that have raised the most eyebrows.
- Omarion Hampton out-carries Najee Harris 15 - 1 in Week in Brazil, but that could level out a bit as Harris gets back into football shape after missing almost all of training camp. In the passing attack, they spread the ball around more evenly than some may have expected, with Keenan Allen seeing 10 targets, Ladd McConkey nine targets, and Quentin Johnston seven targets.
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Dolphins couldn't get anything going in this one, and the offensive line is once again going to be an issue. It's going to be tough to trust anyone other than De'Von Achane if things change fast.
- Rookie tight end Tyler Warren looks like the real deal. He led the team with nine targets, catching seven of them for 76 yards. Michael Pittman Jr also served as the clear WR1.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
- Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka was the star of the day for the Buccaneers, leading them with 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Drake London exited this game with a shoulder sprain and is considered day-to-day. That is something you'll need to be following. Kyle Pitts and Ray-Ray McLoud could see an uptick in volume if he misses time and Darnell Mooney remains sidelined.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
- Playing in the preseason didn't help Joe Burrow not be useless for fantasy owners in Week 1 like we all hoped. On the bright side, Chase Brown saw all 21 of the running back carries for Cincy.
- Dylan Sampson ran as the clear RB1 in Cleveland with 12 carries and eight targets. That could change when Quinshon Judkins debuts, but it's looking like Jerome Ford won't be worth rostering.
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
- While we expect Ashton Jeanty to be fine, he did not look good in this game, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry on 19 carries and 1.0 yard per reception on two catches.
- We are going to continue to see more and more TreVeyon Henderson. He saw five carries that he took for 5.4 yards per carry, while Rhamondre Stevenson averaged just 2.1 yards per carry on his seven attempts.
Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints
- Trey Benson outperformed James Conner, taking eight carries for 69 yards, while Conner rushed 12 times for 39 yards. This is not the kind of carry distribution that fantasy owners want to see.
- Alvin Kamara was the clear lead rusher with 11 carries to Kendre Miller's five, but he wasn't all that involved in the passing game, turning just two targets into 12 yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
- Kaleb Johnson was a non-factor in the Pittsburgh backfield, taking his lone carry for -2 yards and not seeing a target. Jaylen Warren ran the ball 11 times and Kenneth Gainwell seven.
- Breece Hall led the Jets backfield in both carries and targets with 19 and two, while Braelon Allen ran the ball just six times. However, Hall did not score any of the team's three rushing touchdowns.
New York Giants @ Washington Commanders
- Tyrone Tracy out-carried Cam Skattebo 10 to two and saw five targets to the rookie's two. Tracy also averaged an impressive 5.5 yards per carry, while Skattebo rushed for -3 yards.
- There are two players of note in for the Commanders. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the running backs with 10 carries for 82 yards and a TD, and Deebo Samuel led the team with 10 targets, while Terry McLaurin saw just four.
Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chuba Hubbard saw 16 carries and five targets, while Rico Dowdle ran the ball just three times and turned three targets into four yards.
- First-round pick Travis Hunter caught six of his eight targets for 33 yards, while Brian Thomas Jr caught one of his seven targets for 11 yards. BTJ did salvage his week with a rushing TD.
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
- It was expected, but first-overall pick Cam Ward struggled in Week 1 against a brutal road matchup.
- JK Dobbins out-carries RJ Harvey 16 - 6, but Harvey averaged 11.7 yards per carry to Dobbins' 3.9. Dobbins' two targets were also one more than Harvey's.
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
- Ricky Pearsall led all receivers in receptions, yards, and targets, catching four of his seven targets for 108 yards. Christian McCaffrey also saw a ridiculous 32 opportunities. Ride him until the wheels fall off because they will fall off at some point.
- Zach Charbonnet out-carried Kenneth Walker II 12 to 10, rushing for 47 yards and a TD, while Walker rushed for just 20.
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
- The Lions' running backs really struggled on the ground, with David Montgomery rushing 11 times for 25 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs nine times for just 19 yards.
- Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden saw just two targets that he took for 16 yards.
Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams
- Nick Chubb led the Texans' backfield with 13 carries and 4.6 yards per carry. Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks both handled just three carries, with Pierce going for five yards and Marks just three.
- Puka Nacua ran as the clear WR1 ahead of Davante Adams. Nacu finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards, while Adams caught four for 51.
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
- While Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers were racking up fantasy points, Mark Andrews caught his lone target for five yards.
- Keon Coleman was the lead receiver for the Bills, catching eight of 11 targets for 112 yards and a TD. However, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer also each saw nine targets. Josh Allen finished as the QB1 with four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing).