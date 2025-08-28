Elic Ayomanor And 2 More Sneaky Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Each NFL season, multiple players produce surprising stats while going undrafted in most fantasy leagues. Sometimes, a Week 1 dark horse player can offer playable stats for a few games due to seeing more snaps than expected, due to other injuries on an NFL roster. Here’s a look at three players I expect to be more involved in their offense early in the year:
Skyy Moore (WR), San Francisco 49ers
The wide receiver position for the 49ers will be compromised early in the season with Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list, Demarcus Robinson suspended, and Jauan Jennings battling a calf issue. San Francisco acquired Moore from the Chiefs on August 20th, giving him about two weeks to learn their system.
Kansas City gave Moore WR4 snaps in his rookie season, leading to 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets while adding three rushes for 24 yards. He failed to make an impact in 2023, although he offered playable value in one game (3/70/1). The Chiefs looked his way four times or fewer in 13 of his 14 contests. Moore finished with WR4 snaps again, leading to only 21 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown on 38 targets. His season ended in Week 15 due to a left knee injury.
Last season, Kansas City gave him only 82 snaps over their first six games, with only three targets and no catches. His year ended in late October with an abdominal injury.
He was expected to fill the speed void created by the loss of Tyreek Hill based on his time in the 40-yard dash (4.41) at the NFL combine in 2022 (the Chiefs drafted him in the second round). His hands projected well, and Moore will test a defense over the top, on fades in the end zone, and on slants. However, he needs more work on his route running while offering the footwork and wiggle to create space off the line or in tight coverage downfield. Moore’s next step is finding better separations and quickness out of his breaks when moving back to the quarterback.
I expect Moore to receive WR2 snaps for the 49ers in Week 1. They also added Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week after the Seattle Seahawks released him. He gives San Francisco a deep threat, making him a boom or bust player with potential WR3 snaps in Week 1.
AJ Barner (TE), Seattle Seahawks
The fantasy market has dismissed Barner as a viable fantasy option at tight end this draft season despite him having a productive rookie TE2 season (30/245/4 on 38 targets). He finished last season with the second-most snaps (501) for the Seahawks behind Noah Fant (569).
The addition of Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft has drawn attention from fantasy drafters, but he has had some injuries in his college career. His best season (35/590/7 on 45 targets) came last year. Arroyo brings speed to the tight end position for Seattle while being undersized (6’4” and 235 lbs.), which won’t put him on the field when the Seahawks want a better blocking option.
Seattle drafted Barner in the fourth round in 2024 after delivering low stats over his three seasons in college (14/162/1, 28/199/3, and 30/245/4). His success in the pros in 2025 was the best of his career over the past four years. Barner works hard, and he should be on the field for many plays for the Seahawks in Week 1.
Elic Ayomanor (WR), Tennessee Titans
After the Titans lost and released Treylon Burks, Ayomanor moved to WR3 status in Tennessee’s offense. His summer highlights have been positive, suggesting an active role in Week 1.
He brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the Titans. Ayomanor has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. He wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver.
His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside.
In June, I didn’t expect him to be a fantasy factor this year, but life changes quickly in the NFL. Tyler Lockett (33 this year) brings more experience and success, so he’ll be the Titans’ second-best wide receiver option until Ayomanor shows success in the field.