Michael Badgley and Jason Myers Best Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Streaming Picks
The NFL week starts later tonight! At Fantasy On Si, we have the latest quarterback streamers ahead of tonight's matchup and the weekend as a nice transition into the kickers.
With four teams on a bye, streaming a kicker takes on a bit more urgency. After all, some leagues are in the stretch run already as playoffs loom at the end of the month or early In December.
Finding several streaming options felt a little tougher than usual. Let's kick this into gear!
Three Kickers To Stream In Week 10 Fantasy Football
Michael Badgley - Indianapolis Colts
In Yahoo leagues, Badgley has slid back in ownership rates. He is available in 56% of leagues currently. Going for a floor here is not a bad idea as Badgley has eight or more points in three of four games this season. Atlanta likes yielding points to kickers (sixth most in the NFL in 2025).
The Colts come off one of their worst performances of the season. Week 9 featured a first half reminiscent of those Daniel Jones games with the New York Giants. Mistakes were plenty and costly. However, Indianapolis began to get it together in the second half. Bouncing back against Atlanta feels pretty likely.
Hauff is a bit of a kicker whisperer so to speak but Badgley has been quite steady since coming in (perfect on field goals). There is no place like dome and a good opportunity is there for Badgley and potential streamers.
Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
It is difficult to get away from Mister Myers here. He is rather consistent in producing 8+ points which is a barometer for slightly above average kickers. Myers has only gone lower than eight once this season. Add in the fact that he has been at nine or above for three consecutive weeks and a solid floor beckons.
Yes, he went along for the ride here last week. Seattle and Arizona is probably one of the matchups most likely to produce a lot of points. Both Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett like to get the ball down the field which means kickers could get more opportunities.
Myers is also outstanding at home. Despite the off day against Tampa Bay, Myers booted five extra points. This game could mirror the Arizona and Indianapolis game a few weeks back and that favors Myers here.
Chad Ryland - Arizona Cardinals
This is one we have gone back and forth on all week. Seattle can get into these high-scoring games with some ease. Arizona likes that pace and this means more possible chances for Chad Ryland on Sunday.
Even in Brazil (ESPN Deportes), Ryland looks good on short and intermediate range kicks. It is interesting last week that Ryland had a 54 yard chance that Arizona coaches balked on. However, he makes the kicks that he is asked to. Ryland has connected on every field goal attempt since Week 3. That is steady points.
With the Arizona offense under Brissett, the Cardinals should be able to put up some points even in Seattle. Sunday late afternoon games seem to have a little more drama and this tilt should be no different.