JJ McCarthy and Two Other Great QB Streamers for Week 10
Week 10 is almost here, and fantasy owners have been hit hard by both injuries and bye weeks. The injuries have been particularly brutal for the quarterbacks, and now we are losing Patrick Mahomes, Joe Flacco, and Dak Prescott to byes this week. A lot of fantasy owners are going to be scrambling to find a quarterback to plug into their lineup this week, but we are here to help you. These are the quarterback streamers for Week 10.
JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy has only started three games in his young NFL career, and those games have been shaky at times to say the least. However, he has accounted for three touchdowns in two of those three games, including last week when he returned from injury. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. There is no doubt that this is a risky pick, but it also comes with upside from a young player who is still improving. In those three games, he has also carried the ball 16 times and scored two touchdowns on the ground, which gives him value on the ground as well as through the air.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Mariota is set to start for the Commanders for the foreseeable future, and the absence of Terry McLaurin is concerning. Nevertheless, he's an interesting option this week against the Detroit Lions, who will almost certainly score enough points to force Mariota to throw the ball a ton in this one. The Lions have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and are the aforementioned team that allowed three TDs to McCarthy last week. Both the matchup and game script should make Mariota a solid option this week. We'd expect him to throw the ball at least 30 times this week and run the ball five-plus times.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young is more than capable of putting up a monster game, but those big games have come too few and far between. However, if you are digging deep, he could be worth rolling the dice on this week against the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The game is also in Carolina, where both Young and the entire Panthers team play much better. We consider him a hit-or-miss streaming option for Week 10, who brings more upside than some of the other options potentially available.