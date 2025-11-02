Jaguars Kicker Cam Little Nails Longest Field Goal in NFL History
Cam Little has plenty of leg.
On Sunday, the Jaguars’ kicker made history by booming the longest field goal the NFL has ever seen. Little’s 68-yarder as the first half expired bested Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder from 2021.
The kick cleared the uprights with room to spare, and gave Jacksonville a 6-3 lead on the Raiders heading into the break.
According to Next Gen Stats, Little had a 4.3% chance to make that kick, so he defied some pretty steep odds, though that low percentage makes it feel like Next Gen Stats might have some catching up to do with the current kicking revolution.
Little is in his second season, and his previous career long was a 59-yarder that came in Week 11 against the Lions last year. He also had a 70-yarder in the preseason, but that didn’t count as a record.
A sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arkansas product was the Jaguars’ starting kicker as a rookie and proved why the franchise has faith in him with that massive kick on Sunday.
Entering the game, Little was 10-of-14 in field goals this season. He has been perfect inside 40 yards, but was 3-of-5 between 40 and 49 yards, and 1-of-3 from 50 or longer. Now he’s 1-of-1 from 68 yards out.