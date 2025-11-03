Trevor Lawrence Led Jaguars to OT Win Over Raiders After Throwing Up All Night
Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to their first win in nearly a month on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, going 23-for-34 passing for 220 yards and an interception while Jacksonville put up 30 points in an overtime defeat of the Raiders.
He also carried the ball nine times for 29 yards and two touchdowns—including the game-winner in the extra period—all while apparently being significantly under the weather.
Prior to kick off on Sunday, Lawrence was added to the Jaguars’ injury report with an illness—but didn’t carry a game status, indicating that he would be playing. The 26-year-old did just that and more, guiding his squad to their fifth victory of the 2025 season and keeping them within striking distance of the Colts in the AFC South.
Following the win, Jaguars coach Liam Coen went into further detail about what his quarterback was dealing with before the game.
“He was throwing up all night, all morning,” he explained to reporters about Lawrence's condition. “Was pale as a ghost throughout the whole game and, obviously started a little bit with ... the frustrating interception down on the goal line, but man I was very proud of the way he responded. The way that he played, especially later on, when the game really was on the line in critical third-down conversions. Had the draw that he walks in on, I mean he competed his tail off. Very proud of him."
Goes to show that, even if he may yell at him from the sideline every now and again, Coen certainly has his quarterbacks back.
The Jaguars found themselves down 23–20 with just under two minutes left to go in regulation and their backs against the wall. Lawrence then led his team on an eight-play, 42-yard drive that ended in a 48-yard Cam Little field goal—his third of the game, which included an NFL record breaker—and tied things at 23 before an eventual overtime win.
“I’ve felt better, for sure.” said Lawrence after the game. “I feel a little bit better after getting a win, though. That was a fun one. Definitely going to feel a little bit better on this plane ride back, but. It’ll be nice to rest up and get off my feet for a little bit.”
You can add Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, to the list of those incredibly proud of the QB's resilience. She was also sick alongside her husband, and posted the following message to her Instagram story following the game:
"I couldn't be more proud of Trev.. we both were up alllllll night so sick and I've been down baddd today I have no clue how he went and played a game... much deserved win. It's the small things people don't know or always see but I have to brag on him because this is just crazy!!! You're so strong and such a good leader. Proud to be in your corner."
The Jaguars are now 5–3 on the year, and will head to Houston next Sunday to take on their division rival Texans for a 1:00 p.m. ET kick off from NFG Stadium.
Here’s to hoping Lawrence will be healthy for this one.