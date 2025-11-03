Trey Benson, Terrell Jennings, And 3 More Week 10 Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups
With Week 9 over, it's time to start looking forward to Week 10. That starts with our waiver wires. This could be a tough week because there will be a lot of fantasy owners in need of running back help and not many running backs available. However, there are still some who will be sitting there ready to be picked up. These are the running back waiver wire pickups for Week 10.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
There is a strong chance that Benson is stashed on someone's IR slot if your league has them available; however, it's worth checking to make sure that he wasn't cut at some point since getting injured. We can't be sure that he'll be back in Week 10, but even if you have to hold on to him for a week, he's well worth the roster spot. He'll be a top 20 back once he's back and healthy.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
As of writing this, Breece Hall is still a Jet; however, if Hall has been traded by the time you read this, then Davis is a high-end priority add. Even if Hall does remain with the team due to the front office's gross incompetence, he is still a strong pickup as the RB2 for the Jets. Last time we saw him in Week 8, he carried the ball seven times for 65 yards and caught five passes for 44 yards.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins is practicing to start the week, but he is not a lock to play in Week 10. If Judkins does miss time, Sampson should have a ton of PPR value. He is worth a speculative add, even if you just have to cut him at the end of the week because Judkins is fine.
Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots
With Rhamondre Stevenson out, Jennings carried the ball 11 times and got the red zone work. He finished with 35 yards and a touchdown, and added a nine-yard reception. TreVeyon Henderson was the top back with 14 carries and four receptions, but Jennings should still hold value while Stevenson is sidelined.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
It was Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr who led the Giants' backfield in carries this week with Cam Skattebo out for the season. Singletary carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, while Tracy carried the ball five times for 18 yards. This could have just been a case of the Giants feeding the hot hand, but even if that's so, that means Singletary could be the Giants' RB1 on any given week.