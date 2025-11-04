Luke Musgrave and Colston Loveland Among Week 10 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Week 10 of the NFL season is looming large for fantasy football owners. With 14 games on the schedule and several potential weather impacted games, fewer choices may be appetizing on the waiver wire. This is going to be far from easy especially with that pesky trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
Could a Kyle Pitts move happen? That might tilt things some as he could go to a team looking for a tight end. With the Tucker Kraft injury, Green Bay is not in as much of a panic but again fantasy owners are.
Waiver wire picks will need to be made with more haste err speed this week. Fantasy playoffs are on the horizon even if a few weeks away.
Roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats.
Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
The elephant in the room for waiver wire pickups is here. Musgrave caught all three passes that came his way in Week 9 for 34 yards. Musgrave is heading down the field a little more as evidenced by his 9.3 ADOT in 2025. Philadelphia and Green Bay played a memorable game last year in Brazil that featured a lot of offense. Musgrave could find himself open down the middle several times.
It will be a cold weather game potentially. Lambeau Field standards are one thing but temperatures are expected to be around or slightly below freezing on Monday night. Musgrave is not Kraft. Let's be abundantly clear.
Kraft ran routes better and broke tackles at a higher rate. Most of Musgrave's routes take a little more time to develop. Do not expect six or seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown here. It is Musgrave's big chance.
Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears
Maybe Loveland does not go as bonkers as last week against Cincinnati. Fortunately, Chicago plays the New York Giants (2-7), who have some considerable defensive issues down the middle and beyond. Loveland was helped from some high school level tackling by Cincinnati on Sunday but he had seven targets in Week 9.
That might happen in Week 10 especially if the cold and wind blows at Soldier Field on Sunday. Caleb Williams may not be able to throw as far down the field which would allow the running game and the middle of the field more prominence.
New York allows 5.5 yards per carry which might set up the pass on Sunday. George Kittle had a couple of chances on Sunday down the field but Mac Jones had even better options. It may be a different dynamic but a good one for Loveland who won't be around 25-30% owned for much longer.
Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even at 30-35% owned (31.9% on ESPN), Otton is risky here. New England is not an easy matchup at home and Tampa Bay remains banged up. Add in a slumping Baker Mayfield and no touchdowns for Otton and there is concern.
On the bright side, Otton has 4+ catches in four consecutive weeks. With a high enough target rate, Otton could approach double digit points in PPR leagues. He has hit that mark three of four times over the past month. New England did flirt with disaster against Atlanta in Week 9. Kyle Pitts had several chances to get past the Patriots defense last week.
We still say this was a touchdown but one thing is clear. Mayfield must get his tight end the ball in the red zone more often. Look back in the quarterback's career and the tight end production there. It is not pretty. The time could be now.