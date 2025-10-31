Three Landing Spots for Kyle Pitts at 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
After suffering back to back losses over the last two weeks, the Falcons sit at 3–4. Although they're not out of contention for the playoffs, it seems more likely that Atlanta will be sellers at this year's trade deadline.
One player that could be shopped ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline is tight end Kyle Pitts. The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to expectations throughout his first five seasons with the Falcons, but he’s had a more productive start to the 2025 season than he’s had in recent years. Pitts ranks third among NFL tight ends with 39 catches, and he’s tacked on 344 yards and one touchdown across seven games.
Pitts is on an expiring contract and is due to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. If Atlanta doesn’t intend to bring him back on a long-term extension, offloading him at the trade deadline in exchange for some draft capital could be a wise move.
So, what teams would be potential fits for Pitts? Let’s take a look at some landing spots for the 25-year-old.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars haven’t gotten much out of the tight end position since Brenton Strange landed on IR while dealing with both a quad and hip injury. In his absence, Hunter Long has become a bigger part of the offense, but he’s yet caught more than three passes in a single game.
Although Strange is expected to return at some point this season, Jacksonville could look to add another receiving threat to the offense by acquiring Pitts. At 4–3, the Jags are very much in the AFC playoff race, but their current receiving corps has struggled with drops. Brian Thomas Jr. leads the NFL with nine dropped passes this year, and Dyami Brown has had three drops of his own, which also ranks in the top 25 among receivers.
Pitts, who hasn’t dropped a ball all year, could serve as another big target for Trevor Lawrence to throw to, and could fit in alongside Strange when the latter returns to action.
Los Angeles Rams
Three Rams tight ends have more than seven catches in 2025. None have more than 13. The trio of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen have combined for fewer catches than Pitts has this season. In an offense that averages 34.7 pass attempts per game, Los Angeles needs more out of its tight ends.
Pitts would be a great fit in the Rams’ offense, and could quickly develop a rapport with Matthew Stafford, who has thrown almost exclusively in the direction of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua this year. Those two combine for 128 targets, more than half of the team’s 242 total passes. Pitts would be able to get quality looks from one of the game’s most experienced quarterbacks on a team that’s looking to contend immediately, and he could have an instant impact in L.A.’s star-studded offense.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks’ passing attack revolves around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has caught 50 passes and been targeted 70 times. No one else on Seattle’s offense has more than 24 catches, and no tight end on the team has been targeted more than 18 times. Sam Darnold and Smith-Njigba have quickly developed tremendous chemistry, but there’s a need for a reliable third option for Darnold to look for if Njigba can’t find an opening in coverage.
Seahawks tight ends have just a 16.3% target share this season, with Darnold instead opting for receivers downfield—as evidenced by his league-leading yards per per pass attempt (9.1) and yards per completion (13.4). Pitts could be a steady option for Darnold in the intermediate area of the field, keeping defenses honest while Smith-Njigba holds them accountable on go routes.