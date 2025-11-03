Tucker Kraft Injury Update: Packers TE Suffers Torn ACL, Likely Out for Season
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft tore his ACL during Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Panthers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. The breakout offensive star underwent tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. He’s expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Kraft was carted off the field in the second half after he took a hit at his knee while blocking for a teammate. It took him a while to get up off of the field. After the game, coach Matt LaFleur said Kraft’s injury didn’t “look good” and that it was “serious.” LaFleur ended up being correct.
On Monday, Kraft posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram story. The post included a photo of him kneeling on the field, and then he added an hourglass emoji. It gives off the impression that Kraft is telling fans he’ll be back, even if it’s not this season.
Unfortunately, Kraft found out his diagnosis on his 25th birthday on Monday. Bad timing for the young Green Bay star.
Through eight games, Kraft led the Packers offense with 469 yards, while having 30 catches and six touchdowns.