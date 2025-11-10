Giants Fire Brian Daboll After Disastrous 2-8 Start
The Giants have fired head coach Brian Daboll following a 2-8 start to their 2025 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr confirmed the firing.
No other Giants' staff changes are expected at this time, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, with general manager Joe Schoen and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen holding onto their jobs for now. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is expected to serve as the Giants' interim head coach.
Daboll was in the middle of his fourth season in New York and went 20-40-1 with the Giants, earning one playoff win during his tenure as well as the Coach of the Year award in 2022.
This year, Daboll was admittedly dealt a tough hand after the Giants lost star wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries. Following a string of disappointing early-season performances from now-benched veteran Russell Wilson, the Giants looked like they were turning things around with prized first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who has thrown for 1,417 yards and recorded 17 total touchdowns across seven starts.
Yet, the Giants' front office apparently didn't see enough progress to keep Daboll around, especially after the team dropped their last four games to fall to 2-8 and blew four double-digit leads in four road losses.
Daboll, 50, previously held offensive coordinator stints on the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Bills. Daboll is the second NFL head coach to be fired this season after the Titans sacked Brian Callahan last month.