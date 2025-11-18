The Cleveland Browns, The Las Vegas Raiders, And Three More Week 12 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 12, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. This week features several strong defensive options, including the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, who face off in a potentially low-scoring matchup. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five D/ST options to target on the waiver wire this week.
Cleveland Browns 41%
The Cleveland Browns are currently the 4th-ranked defense in fantasy football, averaging 8.7 points per game. They’re coming off a strong performance, their second-best of the season, posting 16 fantasy points against the Baltimore Ravens. In that game, they allowed just 23 points, recorded two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), recovered a fumble, and added five sacks.
Their best outing of the season came in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, when they scored 24 fantasy points.
This week, they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a favorable matchup. The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. If the Browns are available, they’re a strong waiver-wire pickup.
Las Vegas Raiders 6%
The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t coming off their best performance, but they have a very favorable matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
On the year, the Raiders rank 25th among fantasy defenses, averaging 3.9 points per game. However, they’ve shown the ability to produce solid outings, scoring as many as 17 points in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.
Given the matchup, you can start the Raiders’ defense with confidence this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars 30%
The Jaguars are coming off a strong defensive performance in Week 11, adding to what has been a solid season overall. They scored 12 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers by allowing just six points while recording one interception and three sacks.
This was their fourth double-digit fantasy outing of the year. They posted 12 points in Week 1 against the Panthers, 13 in Week 3 versus the Texans, and 14 in Week 4 against the 49ers.
For the season, the Jaguars rank as the 10th-best fantasy defense, averaging 7.1 points per game. This week, they face the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the seventh-most points to opposing defenses.
Buffalo Bills 45%
The Buffalo Bills defense has a strong chance to put up solid fantasy numbers in Week 12. They face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
Normally, the Texans would be a tough matchup, as they’ve allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. However, starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is out with a concussion, meaning backup Davis Mills will start for Houston.
The Bills currently rank as the 19th-best fantasy defense, averaging 5.6 points per game. If they’re available, they’re worth scooping up.
Atlanta Falcons 42%
The Atlanta Falcons have a very favorable matchup in Week 12. They face the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Overall, the Falcons defense has performed well, ranking 13th and averaging 6.2 fantasy points per game. Their highest-scoring game came in Week 2, when they recorded 21 points against the Minnesota Vikings.
They should have a good opportunity to put up a solid fantasy performance in Week 12.